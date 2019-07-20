Congress protests ‘illegal’detention of Priyanka

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Congress on Friday protested near the BJP headquarters over what they claimed as ‘illegal’ detention of Priyanka Gandhi Vadra by the Uttar Pradesh Police when she was on her way to Sonbhadra.Priyanka was stopped at Narainpur on the Varanasi-Mirzapur road by the UP Police and later taken to a guest house in Chunar in Mirzapur district. The Congress general secretary had planned to reach Sonbhadra where 10 people were gunned down in a land dispute.

Led by the local unit’s working president Haroon Yusuf, Congress workers burnt an effigy of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath during the demonstration. Yusuf alleged that the Narendra Modi government was throttling the voice of the opposition and that innocent people were being killed in Uttar Pradesh under the rule of Adityanath.

A large contingent of police personnel was deployed on Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhayay Marg to prevent the protesters from moving towards the BJP headquarters.

‘Respect tradition’

Former Delhi Congress head JP Agarwal asked the BJP govt not to go overboard and rather respect the democratic tradition of India