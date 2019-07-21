'Sheila Dikshit valued humanity, loved the capital'

Home Cities Delhi

Former Delhi Power and Transport Minister Haroon Yusuf remembers working as a minister in Sheila Dikshit's Cabinet.

Former Delhi CM Sheila Dikshit

Former Delhi CM Sheila Dikshit (File Photo | PTI)

NEW DELHI: There are hardly any people who would understand the value of humanity like she did. Sheila Dikshit would think about everyone, respect everyone. When she was the Delhi CM, all that mattered to her was how to improve the infrastructure and facilities of the state. I was lucky to get associated with her for a long time as a Cabinet minister under her tenure.

I had the opportunity to share many moments with her. I remember when there used to be Blueline buses, she used to be disturbed when accidents took place. She told me that she wanted to end Blueline and that it was time that we worked hard to bring red and green buses. And, she was particular that engine should not be near drivers as  it would cause unease to them while driving. 

Sheilaji was not just a leader of Delhi but recognises all over India. She was governor in Kerala, she was a minister in Rajiv Gandhi’s Cabinet and had a huge wealth of experience. Her approach to a problem was positive; she never got disturbed by anything. I will miss her all my life.

She was very clear about her thinking since she had a long experience of serving Delhi for 15 years and the way she developed the city. I think very few people have such positive thinking for the development of Delhi. 

There have been many instances when at the Centre there was a different party. Even when the Atal Bihari Vajpayee government was in power and there was Lieutenant Governor to work with, she was never rude. Instead, She always used to laugh... And she would say ‘Ok sir we will not discuss now and next time when I meet you, will discuss.’ And when she used to come out of meetings, she never used to say anything wrong even though there were sometimes differences between Sheila ji and Vajpayee ji on several issues in Delhi.

