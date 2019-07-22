Home Cities Delhi

DU's Executive Council returns syllabi of some subjects to respective departments after protests

At the Executive Council (EC) meeting, it was also decided that the School of Open Learning would change back to the semester system within a week and switch to the grading system.

Published: 22nd July 2019 12:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd July 2019 12:27 AM   |  A+A-

Delhi University

Delhi University (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Executive Council of Delhi University returned the syllabi of English, Political Science, Sociology and History to their respective departments Sunday, following objections raised by certain teachers that they were influenced by the Leftist ideology, sources said Sunday.

At the Executive Council (EC) meeting, it was also decided that the School of Open Learning would change back to the semester system within a week and switch to the grading system instead of marking.

Members of the RSS-backed National Democratic Teachers' Front (NDTF) had raised objections at the Academic Council over the syllabi of English, Political Science, Sociology and History, saying they were influenced by the Leftist ideology.

Following their objections, the syllabi were sent back to their respective departments and a revised syllabi were placed in front of the members of the EC Saturday and Sunday, the sources said.

Apart from the syllabi of four departments, a paper on Chemistry was also returned to the respective department.

The syllabi of the four departments were returned to their departments and have to be finished by July 31 by getting them approved with the course committee, faculty and oversight committees, EC member Rajesh Jha said.

Jha and another member J L Gupta dissented against the move, asking what will the students study during that period? They said the new session has already begun and the delay in finalising the syllabi will affect the students.

Member of the Academic Council and NDTF Rasal Singh, who had protested against the syllabi, welcomed the decision.

"I welcome the decision of the Executive Council as the "propagandist" and "non -inclusive" syllabus of all the four departments has been referred back again. The Academic Council and Executive Council took cognisance of serious concerns in the syllabi," he said.

He also said the syllabi needs to be comprehensively reviewed by more teachers and other stakeholders in the exercise.

Another decision finalised at the EC meeting was regarding the School of Open Learning (SOL), which will be switching to the Choice Based Credit System (CBCS) from the current academic session within a week.

It would mean that SOL will have semester-wise examination and grading based marking system.

A committee will be formed on the roll-out and will submit a report for a final decision to the EC.

The discussion on the formation of governing bodies in 28 colleges, partially or fully funded by the Delhi government, that has led to a stand-off between the varsity and city government was deferred.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
Water Crisis
The train carrying water from Jolarpettai to Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Train carrying water from Jolarpettai arrives in parched Chennai ​
For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)
Groundwater in Telangana dips to alarming levels
Women collecting unclean water from a water tank in Dharamgarh
Water worry for Odisha's Dharamgarh residents
A majority of owners said their source of water was private tankers, which fetch groundwater from places such as Madhavaram, Redhills, and Vichoor. (Photo | D Sampathkumar, EPS)
Residents flock round the clock to 'water shops' in Chennai

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A man at New Delhi's Nehru Planetarium, takes pictures of a web cast of the lift off of ISRO's GSLVMkIII carrying Chandrayaan-2 from Satish Dhawan Space center in Sriharikota on 22 July 2019. (Photo | AP)
Chandrayaan 2: India's 'Bahubali' lunar mission launched successfully
India's second moon mission Chandrayaan-2 lifts off onboard GSLV Mk III-M1 launch vehicle from Satish Dhawan Space Center at Sriharikota in Andhra Pradesh, July 22 2019. (Photo | PTI)
Chandrayaan 2: What makes this lunar mission so special?
Gallery
As the world watched, the 43 metres tall Baahubali rocket with a lift-off mass of 640 tonnes blasted-off from the second launch pad at 2.43 pm on 22 July from Andhra Pradesh's Sriharikota. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
IN PICTURES | For India, by India: Chandrayaan-2 lifts off to the moon
Former Union Minister Ananth Kumar (2nd right), and Karnataka State BJP president addressing the media. (File Photo | EPS)
Ananth Kumar birth anniversary: Check out some rare photos of the undisputed king of Bengaluru South constituency
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp