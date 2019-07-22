DU's Executive Council returns syllabi of some subjects to respective departments after protests

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Executive Council of Delhi University returned the syllabi of English, Political Science, Sociology and History to their respective departments Sunday, following objections raised by certain teachers that they were influenced by the Leftist ideology, sources said Sunday.

At the Executive Council (EC) meeting, it was also decided that the School of Open Learning would change back to the semester system within a week and switch to the grading system instead of marking.

Members of the RSS-backed National Democratic Teachers' Front (NDTF) had raised objections at the Academic Council over the syllabi of English, Political Science, Sociology and History, saying they were influenced by the Leftist ideology.

Following their objections, the syllabi were sent back to their respective departments and a revised syllabi were placed in front of the members of the EC Saturday and Sunday, the sources said.

Apart from the syllabi of four departments, a paper on Chemistry was also returned to the respective department.

The syllabi of the four departments were returned to their departments and have to be finished by July 31 by getting them approved with the course committee, faculty and oversight committees, EC member Rajesh Jha said.

Jha and another member J L Gupta dissented against the move, asking what will the students study during that period? They said the new session has already begun and the delay in finalising the syllabi will affect the students.

Member of the Academic Council and NDTF Rasal Singh, who had protested against the syllabi, welcomed the decision.

"I welcome the decision of the Executive Council as the "propagandist" and "non -inclusive" syllabus of all the four departments has been referred back again. The Academic Council and Executive Council took cognisance of serious concerns in the syllabi," he said.

He also said the syllabi needs to be comprehensively reviewed by more teachers and other stakeholders in the exercise.

Another decision finalised at the EC meeting was regarding the School of Open Learning (SOL), which will be switching to the Choice Based Credit System (CBCS) from the current academic session within a week.

It would mean that SOL will have semester-wise examination and grading based marking system.

A committee will be formed on the roll-out and will submit a report for a final decision to the EC.

The discussion on the formation of governing bodies in 28 colleges, partially or fully funded by the Delhi government, that has led to a stand-off between the varsity and city government was deferred.