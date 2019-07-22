Home Cities Delhi

NHAI rapped for approaching Delhi High Court ‘mechanically’

Of the six claims, two were awarded in the favour of NHAI and four were decided in favour of the contractor, prompting both to move the high court.

Published: 22nd July 2019 09:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd July 2019 09:33 AM   |  A+A-

Delhi High Court

Delhi HC (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court has asked the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) to avoid challenging arbitral awards against it “mechanically and casually” as it derails infrastructure projects and raises the amount to be paid to contractors.

While hearing two petitions, filed by the NHAI and by contractor Gammon India Ltd, both challenging parts of an arbitral award passed against them, Justice Pratibha M Singh said there was an urgent need for NHAI to take a policy decision on how it should resolve its disputes with contractors.
“There is a need for the NHAI not to challenge arbitral awards mechanically and casually, especially where objections to the award are not strong or substantial,” Justice Singh said.

By casually challenging arbitral awards against it, the NHAI deprives the contractor of timely payments and incurs additional payment on account of interest, the court said.

Gammon had entered into a contract with NHAI for widening a nearly 140-km stretch NH-5 in Odisha and strengthening bridges and flyovers on it between Chandikhole and Baleshwar.

The total value of the contract was Rs 144.56 crore. The agreement was signed in August 2001 and the project was to be completed in 33 months.Some of the claims made by the contractor were rejected by the engineer-in-charge, after which the matter was taken to the Arbitral Tribunal.

Of the six claims, two were awarded in the favour of NHAI and four were decided in favour of the contractor, prompting both to move the high court. The court dismissed both petitions.
The court said that the entire mechanism of Dispute Resolution Board (DRB) and Arbitral Tribunal would be set at naught if the DRB’s every recommendation and every award of the Tribunal was challenged.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Delhi High Court National Highways Authority of India NHAI
Water Crisis
The train carrying water from Jolarpettai to Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Train carrying water from Jolarpettai arrives in parched Chennai ​
For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)
Groundwater in Telangana dips to alarming levels
Women collecting unclean water from a water tank in Dharamgarh
Water worry for Odisha's Dharamgarh residents
A majority of owners said their source of water was private tankers, which fetch groundwater from places such as Madhavaram, Redhills, and Vichoor. (Photo | D Sampathkumar, EPS)
Residents flock round the clock to 'water shops' in Chennai

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A man at New Delhi's Nehru Planetarium, takes pictures of a web cast of the lift off of ISRO's GSLVMkIII carrying Chandrayaan-2 from Satish Dhawan Space center in Sriharikota on 22 July 2019. (Photo | AP)
Chandrayaan 2: India's 'Bahubali' lunar mission launched successfully
India's second moon mission Chandrayaan-2 lifts off onboard GSLV Mk III-M1 launch vehicle from Satish Dhawan Space Center at Sriharikota in Andhra Pradesh, July 22 2019. (Photo | PTI)
Chandrayaan 2: What makes this lunar mission so special?
Gallery
As the world watched, the 43 metres tall Baahubali rocket with a lift-off mass of 640 tonnes blasted-off from the second launch pad at 2.43 pm on 22 July from Andhra Pradesh's Sriharikota. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
IN PICTURES | For India, by India: Chandrayaan-2 lifts off to the moon
Former Union Minister Ananth Kumar (2nd right), and Karnataka State BJP president addressing the media. (File Photo | EPS)
Ananth Kumar birth anniversary: Check out some rare photos of the undisputed king of Bengaluru South constituency
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp