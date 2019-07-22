Nostalgia and retro fever at Nukkad

Angela Paljor By

Express News Service

The Safdarjung Development Authority market nestles one of the retro food joints in the city – Nukkad Café and Bar. The street leading to the cafe ends at a small black gate, which opens up to a colourful complex with outdoor seating, a reception counter that is the replica of a truck hood, and miniature trucks carefully placed in the nooks and corners to give you a feeling of an actual nukkad (street corner). Not to forget how water is served in small ketlis (kettles). “Nukkad is beyond a café and bar. It takes you to the old nostalgic times, and also serves an experience one cherishes forever,” shares Kanishk Tuteja, owner of the quirky café has youngsters frequenting the place for a taste of homefood or to celebrate birthdays – exactly what was going on when I entered.

The quirkiness is not limited only to the interiors; the menu too mirrors the same. I started with a glass of Bomb Liit from the Long Island Ice Tea section, which was a combination of vodka, gin, tequila, rum, Triple sec and Red Bull. The taste sweet enough to mellow the bitterness of alcohol.

Nukkad is trying out some new innovations and if you are up for some experiments, you can always try the Matka liit which has a twist of masala along with alcohol.

For appetisers, I tried the Chicken Tikka Chaat, which was traditional tikka with a tangy flavour of chaat. The perfectly cooked chicken with onion and tomatoes lived up to the theme of the place. Next was the Mushroom Galouti, of small naans accompanying each piece of Galouti. Though I’m a huge fan of mushrooms, the dish itself wasn’t the best version of itself. It lacked flavour.

For the main course, I went with the Rara Gosht, a combination of mutton pieces and mutton kheema. The mutton was well-cooked and went perfectly with the naan. Next, I tried The Asian Market Bowl, full of vegetables, sauce, noodles and rice to choose from. I opted for mix veggies with Spicy Thai sauce and Hakka noodles. The thick Thai sauce, rich in butter and coconut is a must if you enjoy Thai cuisine.

For a sweet ending, I had Gulab Jamun with ice cream.

Those who want to visit this monsoon, try their special Nukkad Bhelpuri, Vada Pav, Samosas, Pakodas and Railway cutlets.

The rain might make the service slow but sitting outside with a glass of your favourite drink will make you forget about these things.

As for me, I left with a happy stomach and nostalgic memories, guarded by my umbrella against the rain.