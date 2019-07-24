Four days after seizure of 160 kg heroin in Delhi, two Afghans held with 50 kg more

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Police on Tuesday arrested two Afghans with 50 kg heroin, four days after it recovered 150 kg of heroin worth Rs 600 crore in the International market from five men, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Special Cell, Manishi Chandra said that raids were conducted at a cold storage located on Mariyapuri Road of Kundli village in Sonepat in the early hours of Tuesday.

“From 102 cartons carrying kishmish (raisins), there were 204 polybags containing about 50 kilograms Heroin,” the DCP said. Last week, the Special Cell had seized about 150 kilograms of Afghan-origin heroin, exposing an Afghan-Pakistan narcotics cartel in the process. Five persons, including two Afghanistan nationals, were arrested. After their arrests, efforts were made to trace the wider footprints of the narco-mafia operating out of Afghanistan.

In the same direction, based upon the revelations of arrested accused Rehmat Gul, a raid was conducted at a cold storage plant in Kondli, Sonipat. There, two more Afghan nationals were found and upon pointed interrogations, they led the police team to 102 cartons of raisins. These marked cartons were interspersed amongst a consignment of over 600 cartons in India from the Attari-Wagah border.