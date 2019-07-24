Home Cities Delhi

Four days after seizure of 160 kg heroin in Delhi, two Afghans held with 50 kg more

The police said that raids were conducted at a cold storage located on Mariyapuri Road of Kundli village in Sonepat in the early hours of Tuesday.

Published: 24th July 2019 09:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th July 2019 09:18 AM   |  A+A-

Handcuffs, arrest

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The Delhi Police on Tuesday  arrested two Afghans with 50 kg heroin, four days after it recovered 150 kg of heroin worth  Rs 600 crore in the International market from five men, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Special Cell, Manishi Chandra said that raids were conducted at a cold storage located on Mariyapuri Road of Kundli village in Sonepat in the early hours of Tuesday.

“From 102 cartons carrying kishmish (raisins), there were 204 polybags containing about 50 kilograms Heroin,” the DCP said. Last week, the Special Cell had seized about 150 kilograms of Afghan-origin heroin, exposing an Afghan-Pakistan narcotics cartel in the process. Five persons, including two Afghanistan nationals, were arrested. After their arrests, efforts were made to trace the wider footprints of the narco-mafia operating out of Afghanistan.

In the same direction, based upon the revelations of arrested accused Rehmat Gul, a raid was conducted at a cold storage plant in Kondli, Sonipat. There, two more Afghan nationals were found and upon pointed interrogations, they led the police team to 102 cartons of raisins. These marked cartons were interspersed amongst a consignment of over 600 cartons in India from the Attari-Wagah border.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Delhi Police Delhi heroin seizure Delhi Afghans arrested Delhi police raids
India Matters
Soon, holding cryptocurrencies could land you behind bars
Prime Minister Narendra Modi watches on a screen the successful launch of Chandrayaan-2 by GSLV MkIII-M1 vehicle from Satish Dhawan Space Centre of Sriharikota, in New Delhi on Monday | pti
Chandrayaan-2: India over the moon
YouTube screen grab of Kulbhushan Jadhav (File Photo)
Pakistan should immediately release Kulbhushan Jadhav: India
Minister for External Affairs Dr S Jaishankar. (Photo | Naveen Kumar, EPS)
'MEA working for early release of 18 Indians on board Iran-seized tanker'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
One-horned rhinoceros seen moving to an elevated area following floods due to incessant monsoon rainfall in Kaziranga National Park Tuesday July 16 2019. | PTI
Assam floods: Over 200 animals die at Kaziranga National Park
Tamil actor Suriya Sivakumar (Photo | EPS)
HBD Suriya: What makes Singam Tamil Nadu's heart-throb?
Gallery
Boris Johnson started his career as a reporter, not a politician, earning more from his writing than from his public service positions. (Photo | AP)
Bites of Boris: The many lives of Britain's new PM
As Jennifer Lopez turns 50, let us take a look at the 10 instances when J-Lo stole the spotlight with her Red Carpet looks. (File Photo | AP)
Happy Birthday Jennifer Lopez: 10 times J-Lo set the red carpet on fire
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp