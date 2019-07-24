Home Cities Delhi

Pero’s latest collection is fan’s ode to Sridevi classic Chandni

Aneeth Arora was barely four-years-old when late actress Sridevi’s hit movie Chandni released on the big screen.

Published: 24th July 2019

By Rebecca Vargese
Express News Service

Aneeth Arora was barely four-years-old when late actress Sridevi’s hit movie Chandni released on the big screen. Yet, almost 30 years later, memories of the film remain so vivid, that the New Delhi-based designer decided to translate them into the inspiration for her brand, Pero’s latest Spring/Summer ’19 collection. “I was too young to make sense of the movie when it first came out. But the one visual that has stayed with me are the colour coordinated bangles, the glittery bindi and the sparkle in the eyes of the titular character,” says Aneeth, talking about the collection, I love Chandni.

Models adorning clothes from the new line

Character sketch 
Conceptualised around Chandni, the collection takes you on a journey with the character and attempts to recreate scenes from the movie—like the song sequence Lagi Aaj Sawan Ki where Sridevi dances in the rain, draped in a yellow sari — even in its promotional images. Relying primarily on the movie for its colour palette, the collection stays away from the contrast trend and offers saris, kurta sets and blouses in coordinated matching hues of blue, yellow, white and smatterings of coral.

“Some of my key memories from the movie include the yellow and blue chiffon saris with matching blouse and skirt sets worn by Sridevi. We have consciously made use of this concept for the clothes,” she explains, adding that pops of colour have been added to break the monotony. 

Shine on
‘An ode to the girl with shine,’ I love Chandni forwards Pero’s experiments with sequin embroidery. “The word Chandni translates to moonlight. We’ve depicted this element of shimmer using the subtle handwork.” Employing the zardozi technique as opposed to aari work, I love Chandni uses customised sequins as small as 2 mm. 

Steering clear of synthetics,  for fabrics, Aneeth chooses lightweight Chanderi, along with cottons and silks sourced from West Bengal, Benaras and South India.While Aneeth’s winter collection— From Kullu with Love — is expected to hit stores soon, we learn that the   Spring/Summer 2020 is already underway and that the brand has tied up with a German illustrator for the same.

