Delhi BJP bats for free property registration for women owners

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari on Wednesday demanded the AAP government should make registration of properties free of cost for women in unauthorised colonies in order to empower them.

Taking on Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Tiwari reiterated that the Aam Aadmi Party was trying to take the credit of process for regularisation of unauthorised colonies which, he claimed, was initiated by the Central government.

“Union minister Hardeep Singh Puri has continuously been writing to the Delhi government for regularising unauthorised colonies, but Kejriwal was trying to create a misconception among the people that the Modi government is against such colonies.”

Tiwari also alleged that the AAP government had neither sent the proposal for regularising 1,757 unauthorised colonies to the Centre, nor worked for demarcation of the boundaries of these colonies. “The Delhi government sought an extension till 2021 for the demarcation of boundaries and actually it didn’t do anything. As it failed, the Centre formed a committee in March headed by the L-G, which submitted its report to the urban development minister, stating that the central government will demarcate boundaries of these colonies and give ownership rights to the residents,” he said.

The Delhi BJP chief also alleged that Kejriwal was protecting the ‘anti-national elements’ in the JNU sedition case. Tiwari said the Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP government had not granted the permission to the Delhi Police to initiate prosecution against former JNUSU president Kanhaiya Kumar and four others.

“The supporter of ‘tukde-tukde gang’ has not given permission to prosecute the accused in the JNU sedition case. If Kejriwal does not give permission to prosecute the anti-national elements, people of Delhi will not forgive him,” Tiwari said at a press conference.