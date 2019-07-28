Home Cities Delhi

Pass percentage of compartment students goes up in Delhi

The pass percentage for Class 10 students went up by 9.7 per cent while it went up by 2.3 per cent for Class 12.

Delhi Education Minister Manish Sisodia

Delhi Education Minister Manish Sisodia (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The Delhi government has expressed pride over the improved results of Class 10 and Class 12 compartment examination results of its government schools. On Saturday, Deputy Chief Minister, Manish Sisodia said the government had organised special classes for all students who were placed in the compartment. The pass percentage for Class 10 students went up by 9.7 per cent while it went up by 2.3 per cent for Class 12.

“Initiative of the Delhi Government helped save an academic year of about 20,000 students. The pass percentage of Delhi Government schools have now gone up by 9.7 percentage points in Class X and 2.3 percentage points in Class XII after factoring the compartment results as well. The final pass percentage of Delhi Government Schools now stands at 81.4 per cent in Class X and 96.5 per cent in Class XII,” read a statement by the government.

Students who fail to clear one subject in class XII and up to two subjects in class X in the main exam are placed in the compartment and are allowed to take the exam once again in those subjects to pass the grade. In terms of absolute number, 16395 more students of class 10 are now declared pass and are eligible to take admission in class 11. Similarly, 2981 more students of Class XII are now declared as passed.

“For us, every child matters. I am proud of our teachers who conducted special classes for students during summer vacation and ensured that students placed in compartment not only take the exam but also pass it,” the deputy chief minister, who also heads the education department, said.

Comments

