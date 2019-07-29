CM Kejriwal woos unauthorised colonies’ voters

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on July 28 hosted some residents of unauthorised colonies at his residence and thanked them for entrusting his party with their votes in the last Assembly elections in Delhi.

Noting that the Aam Aadmi Party had won in 67 of the 70 Assembly constituencies in the 2015 polls, Kejriwal said, “the BJP people said that the process of regularisation (of unauthorised colonies) that has taken place is because of them. I do not want to take the credit, they want it, they can take it. I will not ask what you did for the last 25 years. But it is okay, you (BJP) take the credit; just get it done,” Kejriwal said with a smile.

The issue of regularisation of unauthorised colonies has once again come to the fore, with the Centre starting work to confer ownership rights to residents in around 1,700 localities.

Kejriwal also spoke to the group about the work done by his government in the unauthorised colonies. “After four and a half years, I stand here proudly. Water, electricity, school, hospital and senior citizens... our government has brought in a considerable change in these areas, done good work. This is our way to thank you for the trust that you placed in me in the last elections,” added Kejriwal.

According to the Centre’s plan, unauthorised colonies that were built by January 1, 2015 should be regularised. Kejriwal wants this cut-off date to be March 31, 2019. In a later phase, any colonies that are left out will be covered.

For ownership of encroached government land, the person acquiring it will have to pay some amount for the land and a penalty.