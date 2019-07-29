Home Cities Delhi

MG to be early movers in Electric Vehicle market in India with launch of  ZS EV

Positioned as a family-friendly electric vehicle, ZS EV will make MG one of the early movers in the EV space in the country.

Published: 29th July 2019 03:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th July 2019 03:47 AM   |  A+A-

MG ZS EV

MG ZS EV (File Photo)

By PRAVEEN RAJA
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Positioned as a family-friendly electric vehicle, ZS EV will make MG one of the early movers in the EV space in the country. According to the manufacturer, the vehicle promises to be a high-tech car and will come with a slew of features including MG Pilot driver assistance. It has a sporty stance and the cabin offers the most head and shoulder room in its class. The automobile also gets a full split-level boot. 

Key features of the car include Advanced Emergency Braking, Blindspot Monitoring, Lane Keep Assist, Adaptive Cruise Control, a latest-generation infotainment system with an eight-inch colour touchscreen that gets features like Android Auto and Bluetooth. 

Powering the machine is an electric motor that delivers an equivalent of 143 PS power and 353 Nm torque. It is a front-mounted motor that draws its power from a water-cooled, 44.5 kWh lithium-ion battery pack that is packaged underneath the car. The electric vehicle has a driving range of approximately 300 km on a single charge, which is quite practical.

Expected to launch in India by September, the MG ZS EV will be priced aggressively in the Rs 20-23 lakh range.

Key features

Advanced Emergency Braking, Blindspot Monitoring, Lane Keep Assist, Adaptive Cruise Control, a latest-generation infotainment system with an eight-inch colour touchscreen that gets features like Android Auto and Bluetooth. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
ZS EV MG MG ZS EV MG Pilot driver assistance
India Matters
Soon, holding cryptocurrencies could land you behind bars
Prime Minister Narendra Modi watches on a screen the successful launch of Chandrayaan-2 by GSLV MkIII-M1 vehicle from Satish Dhawan Space Centre of Sriharikota, in New Delhi on Monday | pti
Chandrayaan-2: India over the moon
YouTube screen grab of Kulbhushan Jadhav (File Photo)
Pakistan should immediately release Kulbhushan Jadhav: India
Minister for External Affairs Dr S Jaishankar. (Photo | Naveen Kumar, EPS)
'MEA working for early release of 18 Indians on board Iran-seized tanker'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi
 Why is BJP silent now: AIMIM leader Asaduddin Owaisi on Unnao Rape survivor's accident
Late Former Union Minister S Jaipal Reddy (Photo | PTI)
Who was veteran Congress leader S Jaipal Reddy?
Gallery
The water crisis in Chennai peaked the most when the Tamil Nadu government had to arrange water to be brought by train from Jolarpettai. This photo series captures the journey of water from 'zero point' in Ajjipparai, on Karnataka- Tamil Nadu border to houses in Chennai. (Photo | Shiba Prasad Sahu)
Journey of Cauvery water from Karnataka border to drought-hit Chennai
As Bollywood star Huma Qureshi turns 33, check out some stunning photos of the 'Badlapur' actor. (File Photo| PTI and EPS)
Happy birthday Huma Qureshi: Check out some stunning photos of the 'Badlapur' actor
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp