MG to be early movers in Electric Vehicle market in India with launch of  ZS EV

PRAVEEN RAJA By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Positioned as a family-friendly electric vehicle, ZS EV will make MG one of the early movers in the EV space in the country. According to the manufacturer, the vehicle promises to be a high-tech car and will come with a slew of features including MG Pilot driver assistance. It has a sporty stance and the cabin offers the most head and shoulder room in its class. The automobile also gets a full split-level boot.

Key features of the car include Advanced Emergency Braking, Blindspot Monitoring, Lane Keep Assist, Adaptive Cruise Control, a latest-generation infotainment system with an eight-inch colour touchscreen that gets features like Android Auto and Bluetooth.

Powering the machine is an electric motor that delivers an equivalent of 143 PS power and 353 Nm torque. It is a front-mounted motor that draws its power from a water-cooled, 44.5 kWh lithium-ion battery pack that is packaged underneath the car. The electric vehicle has a driving range of approximately 300 km on a single charge, which is quite practical.

Expected to launch in India by September, the MG ZS EV will be priced aggressively in the Rs 20-23 lakh range.

Key features

Advanced Emergency Braking, Blindspot Monitoring, Lane Keep Assist, Adaptive Cruise Control, a latest-generation infotainment system with an eight-inch colour touchscreen that gets features like Android Auto and Bluetooth.