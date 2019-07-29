Home Cities Delhi

Two killed after speeding car rams into divider in East Delhi's Vivek Vihar

 Two persons were killed and two injured after the car they were travelling in rammed into a road divider in Vivek Vihar on Sunday, police said.

Delhi accident

The mangled remains of the Honda City that hit a road divider, leading to the death of two persons, at Vivek Vihar Police Station on Sunday | Express

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Two persons were killed and two injured after the car they were travelling in rammed into a road divider in Vivek Vihar on Sunday, police said.

Police received information about the accident around 5.40 am. When a police team reached the spot, near Surya Nagar red light, it found a heavily damaged car, and an electric pole and railings that had been uprooted from the road divider, apparently by the impact of the car, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Shahdara) Meghna Yadav said.

Rubal Sama (left) and Prabhjot
Singh, who perished in the
accident.

Four injured occupants of the car were taken to GTB Hospital, where Prabhjot Singh (18), a resident of Malkanganj in Delhi, and Rubal Sama (20) were declared brought dead, the DCP said.

The two others, Keshav (21), a resident of Kamla Nagar, and Arshpreet Kaur (19), a resident of Sirsa in Haryana, are undergoing treatment.

Police said it looked as if the driver had lost control of the car due to speeding, and it crashed into the divider. Police are ascertaining if the occupants of the car had consumed alcohol, and checking CCTV footage to find out the sequence of events.

