AIIMS working to find low-cost medical options for the poor

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The All India Institute of Medical Sciences is conducting research in the fields of biomedical engineering, nanotechnology, artificial intelligence and development of novel biomarkers to find alternatives to high-cost healthcare facilities.

“We are collaborating in research in frugal innovations to develop efficient and low-cost treatment strategies relevant to the developing world and emerging markets. Technological innovations are at the heart of societal progress. Some life-changing technologies are very costly, thereby making them less affordable and accessible to poorer communities,” AIIMS Director Randeep Guleria said.

Addressing an event jointly organised by the premier medical institute, the Ministry of Science and Technology, and Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, Dr Guleria further said that access to affordable health technology remained a massive challenge, especially in developing countries.

“Pressure on healthcare budgets is immense…AIIMS has the unique opportunity of leading this field as it has the infrastructure as well as the committed highest class clinician-scientists who can identify such areas and provide affordable solutions,” he added.

AIIMS has collaborated with national and international education and research institutes such as Indian Institute of Technology Delhi, Translational Health Science and Technology Institute, Institute of Genomics and Integrative Biology, IIT Kharagpur, University College of London, Colonge University and others.