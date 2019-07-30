Home Cities Delhi

Mata Amritanandamayi Math volunteers fan out in Rajokri-Ghitorni forest area for seed ball plantation

The seed balls had been put together over the last few weeks by scores of volunteers, including children, youths, middle aged persons as well as the elderly.

Published: 30th July 2019 03:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th July 2019 03:15 AM   |  A+A-

Mata Amritanandamayi Math, Rajokri-Ghitorni forest area

The drive took place in the Rajokri-Ghitorni forest area (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: As part of an effort to boost the city’s green cover, scores of followers of Mata Amritanandamayi Devi, belonging to different backgrounds and age groups, participated in a massive seed ball plantation drive on Monday.

More than one lakh seed balls were inserted in the soil during the plantation drive, which was organised to mark World Nature Conservation Day. 

Hundreds of volunteers, belonging to Delhi, Faridabad and neighbouring Gurugram, participated in the drive for more than six hours at Rajokri-Ghitorni forest area. “Our volunteers fanned out, in separate groups, in the forest area to bed the seed balls in the soil."

The seed balls had been put together over the last few weeks by scores of volunteers, including children, youths, middle-aged persons as well as the elderly. Each group took up the challenge of making a specified number of seed balls. The volunteers also included youths from the Delhi-NCR chapter of AYUDH (youth wing of Mata Amritanandamayi Math). Many seed balls were made during our workshops as well,” read a statement issued by Mata Amritanandamayi Math.

“Seeds balls are a mixture of soil, compost and plant seeds which is an easy and sustainable way to cultivate plants and is a step towards conserving the natural ecosystem,” said a local project coordinator.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Mata Amritanandamayi Devi delhi plantataion drive World Nature Conservation Day Rajokri-Ghitorni forest area
India Matters
Soon, holding cryptocurrencies could land you behind bars
Prime Minister Narendra Modi watches on a screen the successful launch of Chandrayaan-2 by GSLV MkIII-M1 vehicle from Satish Dhawan Space Centre of Sriharikota, in New Delhi on Monday | pti
Chandrayaan-2: India over the moon
YouTube screen grab of Kulbhushan Jadhav (File Photo)
Pakistan should immediately release Kulbhushan Jadhav: India
Minister for External Affairs Dr S Jaishankar. (Photo | Naveen Kumar, EPS)
'MEA working for early release of 18 Indians on board Iran-seized tanker'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Sinh with his wife Amita Singh. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS). (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Sanjay Sinh resigns from Congress, ready to join BJP
Café Coffee Day owner VG Siddhartha. (File photo)
All you need to know about the hunt for missing CCD owner VG Siddhartha
Gallery
As Bollywood actor Sonu Sood turns 46, let us take a look at some of the rare photos of the handsome hunk. (File Photo | PTI)
Happy birthday Sonu Sood: Here are some rare photos of the 'Dabangg' actor
Who will be the key players as England look to extend their streak of not losing a home Test series to Australia since 2001? | AP
Ashes 2019: Five key England players to watch out for
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp