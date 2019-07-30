Mata Amritanandamayi Math volunteers fan out in Rajokri-Ghitorni forest area for seed ball plantation

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: As part of an effort to boost the city’s green cover, scores of followers of Mata Amritanandamayi Devi, belonging to different backgrounds and age groups, participated in a massive seed ball plantation drive on Monday.

More than one lakh seed balls were inserted in the soil during the plantation drive, which was organised to mark World Nature Conservation Day.

Hundreds of volunteers, belonging to Delhi, Faridabad and neighbouring Gurugram, participated in the drive for more than six hours at Rajokri-Ghitorni forest area. “Our volunteers fanned out, in separate groups, in the forest area to bed the seed balls in the soil."

The seed balls had been put together over the last few weeks by scores of volunteers, including children, youths, middle-aged persons as well as the elderly. Each group took up the challenge of making a specified number of seed balls. The volunteers also included youths from the Delhi-NCR chapter of AYUDH (youth wing of Mata Amritanandamayi Math). Many seed balls were made during our workshops as well,” read a statement issued by Mata Amritanandamayi Math.

“Seeds balls are a mixture of soil, compost and plant seeds which is an easy and sustainable way to cultivate plants and is a step towards conserving the natural ecosystem,” said a local project coordinator.