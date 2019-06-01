Income paper not must during admission: University of Delhi

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Worried at not having income and assets certificate to apply under the Economically Weaker Section (EWS) quota at University of Delhi? Fret not. College aspirants can attach a receipt of their application form filled for the income and assets certificate at the time of admissions if they do not have the document at that time.

During the DU’s first open day session held for DU college applicants, many students were worried as they either didn’t have the income certificate or didn’t have a fresh one.“If they don’t have the certificate, they can still apply at a regional office for it. They can attach the receipt with the application form. During their admission as well, they can attach a photocopy of it along with other documents. They will be required to sign an undertaking that they would submit the income and assets certificate within 15 days,” said Rasal Singh, member of the Academic Council at the varsity.

Another complaint that was raised by many students was to do with the change in the eligibility criteria of B.Com Honours. Earlier, Mathematics was a compulsory subject in Class 12 for those seeking admission in the course. From now on, there will be a minimum requirement of 50 per cent in Mathematics for those wanting to pursue B.Com Honours.

Singh attributed this change to the “overhauling of the syllabus”. “The Committee of Courses (COC) of the respective department refers a change to the faculty and then the admission committee takes a decision. The required ability in a candidate defines that change. The change in the eligibility criteria for B.Com Honours was of the overhauling of the syllabus,” he said.

Admission begins at St Stephen’s today

St Stephen’s College will start the admission process for its 10 undergraduate courses on Saturday. The college offers 10 undergraduate courses — BA Economics (Honours), BA English (Honours), History (Honours), BA Philosophy (Honours), BA Sanskrit (Honours), BA Mathematics (Honours), BSc Chemistry (Honours), BSc Physics (Honours), BSc Programme and BA Programme.

Applications for its nine postgraduate courses will come out later.

The DU-affiliated college has a separate admission process. It reserves 50 per cent seats for Christians. The college issues separate forms and holds a screening process in the form of an aptitude test and interview which carries 15 per cent weightage in admissions — the rest is based on an applicant’s Class 12 score.

It also releases separate cut-offs for students from humanities, science and commerce streams. The high-profile college has 410 seats across 10 courses.Like St Stephen’s, Jesus and Mary College in the city also has a separate quota for Christian students.