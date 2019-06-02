Delhi Congress leaders blame weak organisation for rout in poll

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: District presidents and other senior leaders of the Delhi Congress have blamed ‘weak’ organisational set up and ‘inactive’ party functionaries for the drubbing in all seven parliamentary constituencies in the national capital. The leaders, who appeared before a five-member committee formed to look into causes that lead to the rout, also complained that a majority of party people were not seen on the ground during elections, said a Delhi Congress functionary.

“Office-bearers whined about behaviour of several party leaders. They are saying that no senior leader was working on the ground. According to them, the organisation has collapsed in Delhi, which requires a complete overhaul.” Delhi Congress chief Sheila Dikshit had formed the panel comprising four senior Delhi Congress leaders and Congress national spokesperson Pawan Khera, who was her political advisor to Dikshit during her tenure as the chief minister. The committee, put together on Monday, has 10 days to prepare a report.

On Saturday, four district presidents spoke to the panel. “While highlighting several shortcomings, the Congress office-bearers contended that the party should have announced Lok Sabha candidates a bit early. During meeting, it was informed that several of the leaders were indulged in anti-party activities. So far, 11 district presidents and three Lok Sabha candidates, including Sheila Dikshit, Vijender Singh, and Rajesh Lilothia, have appeared before the committee,” said the leader.

The panel will meet again on June 7 in which remaining three district chiefs and 272 blocks presidents are likely to give feedback. “The Lok Sabha candidates, who would not be able to come, may be contacted over phone,” he said.

Once the report by the panel is submitted, the state leadership will start restructuring of the local unit. “Soon, we will begin appointment of new general secretaries and vice presidents, which is imperative in view of the assembly elections scheduled next year,” the Congress insider said.On Thursday, Earlier, the committee had taken feedback from seven district presidents and two candidates. The first meeting of the panel was scheduled on Wednesday. However, it was postponed as the majority of LS candidates did not turn up for the meet.

No candidate turns up for meeting again

No party candidate in the Lok Sabha polls appeared in the meeting of Delhi Congress’ probe committee, on Saturday. The committee set has met thrice so far. All the seven Congress candidates, including Sheila Dikshit, lost the Lok Sabha polls with huge margins. “The party leaders and workers have expressed the view that Congress can spring up a surprise in the Assembly polls, provided everyone unites to face the challenge,” said committee member Yoganand Shastri.