Delhi deputy CM Manish Sisodia attacks Modi government on GDP numbers

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Finance Minister Manish Sisodia alleged that the GDP numbers were intentionally suppressed by the central government ahead of the general election. The attack came after the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) estimates for the January-March quarter of financial year 2018-19 was recorded at 5.8 per cent - the lowest growth rate in the past five financial years. Ironically, the GDP report came a day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi took charge of the government on Thursday.

“All these numbers were intentionally kept under wraps by the government during the elections. Now, they are being released in public domain in a planned strategy after the polls. Let this figures be shown when the next time this government peddles its achievements,” Sisodia tweeted in Hindi.