Home Cities Delhi

Bonhomie between Kejriwal and Vijender Gupta at Delhi government-hosted iftar

At the table, Gupta, who is critical of Kejriwal and his government, fed a morsel of food to him as a friendly gesture following requests by photojournalists.

Published: 03rd June 2019 10:55 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd June 2019 10:55 PM   |  A+A-

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal being offered a bite by BJP MLA Vijender Gupta as Deputy CM Manish Sisodia looks on at an Iftar party in New Delhi on 3 June 2019. (Photo | PTI)

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal being offered a bite by BJP MLA Vijender Gupta as Deputy CM Manish Sisodia looks on at an Iftar party in New Delhi on 3 June 2019. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: An iftar, hosted by the AAP government, Monday witnessed a bonhomie between Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Opposition Leader in the Assembly Vijender Gupta with the latter offering a morsel of food to the former as a friendly gesture.

Later talking to the media, Gupta, flanked by Kejriwal, advised the chief minister to avoid the path of confrontation for the welfare of Delhi.

Several Delhi cabinet ministers, including Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, AAP MP Sanjay Singh, BJP MLA Om Prakash Sharma and Aam Aadmi Party leaders attended the iftar party.

No senior leaders from the Congress attended the iftar.

After the call for iftar was given, Kejriwal and others got down from the stage and sat in a table for food.

At the table, Gupta, who is critical of Kejriwal and his government, fed a morsel of food to him as a friendly gesture following requests by photojournalists.

"Since the beginning, I have been asking Kejrwal ji to avoid the path of confrontation for the welfare of Delhi. If we work together, it will benefit Delhi. But this is their strategy (to have confrontation)" Gupta told reporters after the event.

Kejriwal congratulated people on the occasion and said he prays for their prosperity.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
iftar Arvind Kejriwa Vijender Gupta Eid AAP Delhi BJP Ramzan

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kiren Rijiju. (Photo | PTI)
Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju visits IG stadium in New Delhi
Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao during indpection of Mission Kaleshwaram lift irrigation scheme. (Photo | EPS)
Telangana CM KCR inspects work at Medigadda barrage
Gallery
Rain changed the complexion of the chase for Afghanistan | AP
Sri Lanka edge past Afghanistan in a rain-curtailed low-scoring thriller
After Team India sent net bowlers for a press conference on Monday, our cartoonist Satish Acharya couldn't resist imagining Virat Kohli saying this. Brain massage, anyone?
Cartoon: Team India's masseur to replace Virat Kohli?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp