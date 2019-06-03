Home Cities Delhi

Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari to seek relief for traders hit by fire

In a roadshow, Tiwari also apologised to the people because they were not getting the benefits of the Centre’s Ayushman Bharat health scheme since it has not been implemented by the Delhi government.

Published: 03rd June 2019 10:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd June 2019 10:53 AM   |  A+A-

Delhi BJP president Manoj Tiwari greets his supporters during a roadshow after winning the Lok Sabha elections from North East Delhi on Sunday (Photo |PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Delhi BJP president Manoj Tiwari on Sunday reached out to shop owners whose establishments were razed in a massive fire that ravaged the vegetable wholesale market at Nand Nagari.
The blaze broke out on Saturday night at the wholesale market that is located in north-east Delhi. Incidentally, the Delhi BJP president was recently elected to the Lok Sabha for the second time from the parliamentary constituency.

Tiwari was accompanied by local BJP leaders, including municipal councillor Sachin Sharma and party workers.The local MP heard the tragedy-struck shop owners and assured them of approaching the Delhi government for some kind of financial relief. “I will speak with the Delhi government to demand a fair compensation for you (the shop owners). Many of you earn your daily livelihood from here. I will try to ensure that the affected traders get an interim relief of Rs 1 lakh each. We will demand that you get support in rebuilding shops and that a probe is done in this case,” Tiwari told the shop owners.

Meanwhile, Tiwari held a roadshow in his constituency to thank voters for their support in the general election. By ensuring victory for the BJP on all seven seats in Delhi, the people had expressed their trust in the party, he told a crowd.

He apologised to the people because they were not getting the benefits of the Centre’s Ayushman Bharat health scheme since it has not been implemented by the Delhi government. “This is betrayal of the people of Delhi,” he said.

“We contested the elections on the issues of nationalism and development. On the other hand, the objective of the Congress and the AAP was to remove Narendra Modi, for which they compromised the national interest and the country’s integrity,” he claimed. “They also announced to change the law related to treason and were even seen with anti-national forces. But the people used their power (vote) against these anti-national elements and defeated them.”

Tiwari’s roadshow began at Paanchwa Pushta, Mother Dairy at Gawndi and passed through Arvind Nagar, Bhrahmpuri, Seelampur, Chauhan Banger, Maujpur, Rohtash Nagar, and Ashok Nagar, and concluded at GTB Hospital.

