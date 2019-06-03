Delhi University Teachers’ Association HRD ministry clarification on OBC quota for teaching cadre

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi University Teachers’ Association (DUTA) welcomed the MHRD’s clarification regarding OBC reservation in direct recruitment to teaching positions in central universities.

In a letter to the University Grants Commission, the Ministry of Human Resource Development clarified that there will be reservations for SC, ST, and OBC in direct recruitment of teachers in central universities.

“This meets the long-standing demand that, in consonance with SC/ST reservations, OBC too must be included in the reservation roster for direct recruitment at all levels, including positions of associate professor and professor. This clarification was also necessary because, even after a MHRD notification, several central universities did not including reservation for OBCs at the associate professor- and professor-level in their advertisements,” it said.

The Association drew the MHRD’s notice that while the Central Educational Institutions (Reservation in Teachers’ Cadre) Ordinance has no provision for EWS quota, various universities were introducing it despite there being no such provision. It urged the Ministry to intervene immediately as thousands of ad hoc teachers could end up losing jobs.