Admission portal not user-friendly: Delhi University applicants

The in-built calculator that was designed to guide students about their eligibility for various courses and colleges is also not functional.

Students and their parents attend an orientation programme for admission to Delhi University on Monday | Naveen Kumar

By Mudita Girotra
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The University of Delhi kept deferring the admission process in order to design a “user-friendly and hassle-free” online portal, but despite that, the applicants continue to face trouble due to technical glitches four days after the applications were out. While the university, in its bulletin, has allowed the undergraduate applicants to edit their application form once, several worried students came for the open day session at the varsity’s north campus on Monday to complain that they were unable to edit their application form.

“I was unable to make changes in the form, so I registered twice,” said Khushboo, who wants to pursue Political Science Honours. Many applicants complained that the integration with CBSE was troublesome, with the automated feed picking the four subjects randomly. However, they received reassurance from the admission committee that the website would be corrected in a day or two and the issues relating to subjects and editing will be sorted out.

The in-built calculator that was designed to guide students about their eligibility for various courses and colleges is also not functional.“The registration portal neither calculates any marks for the best four subjects nor for any other purpose. Only the marks on a pro-rata basis are shown. There is no online calculator. However, the ‘Eligibility Check Tool’ will be implemented at the time of admission,” the DU website said.

The portal will be open till June 14 and the first cut off is likely to be out by June 20.The candidates can attend the open-day sessions along with their parents to understand the admission process on June 8 at the Conference Centre in North Campus. Sessions will be organised on June 4, 6, 7 and 10 at colleges in South Campus.

