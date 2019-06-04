'Not even one citizen said it's a bad idea': Sisodia takes Delhi bus ride for passenger feedback

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia Tuesday took a bus ride to get feedback from passengers about the Delhi government's proposed free ride for women in public transport, and said he did not find "even one citizen" who opposed the idea.

Sisodia boarded a cluster bus, route number of 623, at the ITO bus stand and asked women passengers their views on the Arvind Kejriwal government's free-ride proposal.

Most women said they feel safe while commuting in public transport rather than in cabs and taxis.

Anubhuti, a student of Maharaja Agrasen College, told the deputy chief minister it was a "very good step" towards the women safety in the national capital.

"I have to shell out Rs 1,000 every month on a bus pass. Public transport is better in terms of safety. We feel safe while using public transport," she said.

Another passenger, Gayatri, said she cannot afford to commute in Metro trains that's why she uses buses.

"There will be free ride for women (in metro). I will feel safer in Metro trains," she said.

Sisodia said he spoke to more than 50 women and several men in buses seeking to know what they feel about the proposal announced by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday.

"I spoke with more than 50 women & many men in DTC buses to understand what they feel about #FreeMetroForWomen? Not even one citizen said that it's a bad idea. On the contrary, everybody said public transport is more secure for women & it would save them 2-3K rupees per month (sic)," Sisodia tweeted.

Sisodia deboarded at the UPSC bus stand where he spoke to some women there for their feedback.

"I have never travelled in a Metro train, but once the decision is implemented, I will do," Bhagwati, a resident of Najafgarh, told Sisodia.

Anita, a resident of Dwarka, said that commuting in Metro trains costs her much.

"I shell out Rs 100 every day on commute. I will save more in buses," she said.

Earlier in the day, Sisodia alleged that BJP does not want the scheme to be implemented.

"BJP leaders are misleading people on this issue. They do not want this scheme to be implemented. I want to ask as to why it is doing this?" he asked.

Sisodia also said the AAP government had been working on this proposal for the last two-three months, adding that it will be a good step towards women safety in Delhi.