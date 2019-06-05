Home Cities Delhi

NCR's own green warriors

Rajkumari Sharma Tankha meets two eco warriors who not only have the same first name and profession, but also a passion.

Published: 05th June 2019 08:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th June 2019 08:50 AM   |  A+A-

Girdharpur River that flows long the Bareilly district of Uttar Pradesh, before and after Vikrant Tongad’s conservation efforts

By Rajkumari Sharma Tankha
Express News Service

Vikrant Tongad

Greater Noida resident Vikrant Tongad thought of saving the environment by planting trees. But he soon realised that while afforestation is important to conserve the environment, far more serious issues needed to be taken care of. Soft government policies on environment conservation, for instance, were destroying environment.

The year was 2010, when there was a flurry of construction activity in Greater Noida, where Tongad saw that almost every builder was drawing groundwater with impunity. Now that gave the lawyer a focus.

Tongad approached the National Green Tribunal (NGT) to stop this rampant misuse of groundwater. “It takes thousands of years for water to collect inside the earth, but only a few hours to take it all out and waste. It’s scary how in Gautam Budh Nagar, you can’t see the water even if you go 300ft deep. What are we leaving for our future generations?” he asks. Tongad’s persistence resulted in NGT issuing a ban on withdrawal of underground water from Jan 11, 2013. Builders were told to purchase treated water from Noida/Greater Noida Authority for their construction activities. Tongad then formed Social action for Forest and Environment to create awareness about the environment. He also forced the government to make its national policy on groundwater more stringent. “In the name of stopping the misuse of groundwater all the government had done was increase the fee 10 times, but the need is to punish to those who do so,” he says.

Through his efforts he has managed to draw the attention of the NGT towards the destruction of 360 hectares of Surajpur Wetlands by the government authorities. “The government was converting it into another picnic spot in the city — we have enough of picnic spots. In the name of development, massive construction activity was taking place inside this virgin area that had taken thousands of years to develop. Native flora and fauna was being destroyed. We approached the courts, which in turn put a stop on all such activity in the wetland area. The birds have come back now,” he says triumphantly, but is quick to add, “I am not against eco tourism but why destroy our virgin areas?”

Tongad has adopted a three-pronged approach: holding workshops in schools and Residents’ Welfare Associations on ecological balance, reviving old water bodies and safeguarding virgin forest areas, and taking the litigation route to force the government change its faulty policies.

Tongad says his movement has spread far and wide and several smaller chapters in different cities that are working on his lines. “However, over 20 of our cases on different environmental issues are pending in courts. We need more people doing hardcore activism in environment,” signs off Tongad.

Hindon River, before and after Vikrant Sharma’s conservation efforts

Vikrant Sharma

It’s time we wake up from our deep slumber, else in the next 100 years, humans will become extinct,” warns Vikrant Sharma. Under the banner of Jal Biradari, Sharma is known for protecting and reviving River Hindon that flows from Saharanpur through parts of the National Capital Region  before merging with River Yamuna, from ensuing pollution.

“The fight has been on for the last one-and-a-half decade. And it is not just for this river,  but all rivers in the country facing pollution,” adds the lawyer-turned-crusader.Sharma, Coordinator of Jal Biradari of Ghaziabad district, says the efforts have just started bearing fruits.

“We have been able to generate awareness about the problems related with Hindon River and the government has started looking in as well, but no concrete steps have been taken till now. There was no law to stop people from throwing anything into the river, and so we got an order from the National Green Tribunal (NGT) that anyone found guilty will be fined `20,000. It had been implemented, but only to some extent and at some places,” he shares, adding that if travelling ticketless in trains and stealing electricity are non-bailable offences, why not add polluting rivers to that list?

He gives the examples of the industries situated at Western UP that discharge effluents minus treatments on most occasions into the river thereby contaminating it badly. “It destroys the river’s biodiversity and dissolves its oxygen levels,” educates Sharma, who adds how the  vegetables and fruits growing on the banks of Hindon River are getting affected by the pollutants.

Sharma and his fellow environmentalists filed RTIs and petitions to collect data and information to substantiate claims that the industries and factories are polluting the river water.“When hazardous chemicals that have arsenic, lead, copper as well as acids are thrown into the river, they become a threat to human life. People who are doing this should be brought under the purview of non-bailable offence. Until then, the situation will never improve and the river will never be clean. One can try and keep generating awareness for years, decades and centuries, but it is important that realisation strikes us now,” feels Sharmam who works closely with Rajendra Waterman Singh and other environmental activists who proposed a draft river policy in the first quarter of 2011. This draft had included the issue of “what is a river?”

The activist also credits social media, which, he says, has played a very important role in furthering his cause. “We do not depend on the media anymore, as social media has had a faster, more impactful reach and raised the percentage of awareness for our campaigns,” he avers.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
NCR Delhi green warriors

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
People offer prayers on the occasion of Eid al-Adha at Qutb Shahi Tombs in Hyderabad on Wednesday | S Senbagapandiyan
India celebrates Eid, Former Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah attends prayers in Bangalore
India are set to lock horns with South Africa in their opening match of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup. (Photo | AP)
Team India look to begin World Cup 2019 with a bang
Gallery
It was a clinical performance from India that leaves the Proteas on the brink | AP
World Cup 2019: South Africa on the brink as India get off to a winning start
Muslims all over the world are celebrating the festival of Eid. IN PHOTO: Muslims offer prayers at the Jama Masjid mosque, Delhi. (Photo | Naveen Kumar, EPS)
Religious fervour grip India on Eid
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp