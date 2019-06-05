Home Cities Delhi

Will protest water shortage in Delhi: Vijay Goel

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Tuesday pledged to intensify its protest against water shortage in the city.

Vijay Goel. (File|PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Tuesday pledged to intensify its protest against water shortage in the city. Former Delhi BJP president Vijay Goel said his party will hold public meetings across the city with NGOs and Residents Welfare Associations against the Delhi government for failing to meet the city’s potable water needs.“Delhi is facing a severe shortage of water due to which residents are suffering. The water supply is dirty, smelly and undrinkable at some places. The water is dirty because the underground reservoirs are never cleaned. People are facing the double whammy of short water supply and inflated bills,” said the Rajya Sabha MP at a protest held at Baratooti Chowk in Sadar Bazaar.

Blaming CM Arvind Kejriwal for the water crisis, Goel said despite being aware of the harsh summer, the government made no preparations. “DJB met only once this summer and made no plans for drinking water. Due to the water shortage, the tanker mafia is selling water at 10 times higher rates,” the BJP Rajya Sabha MP added.

Goel claimed that the national capital needs 1,140 MGD water this summer but has only received 840 MGD. “Leakage of drinking water is the highest in Delhi. Kejriwal government has no excuse for not providing drinking water to Delhiites. The water department is under his government.”Delhi BJP vice-president Jai Prakash  was present with Goel at the event.

