Many keventers, but where is the old taste?

NEW DELHI: THERE was a time when Keventers was synonymous with milkshake in the national capital. The outlet by that name was a one-stop destination for the people in Delhi to quench their thirst for shakes. But, for some time now, the people have been expressing their dissatisfaction with the brand. On Thursday, even the Delhi High Court stated that its standard had gone down.

Sadhna Dikshit, who had just bought a bottle of strawberry milkshake at the Connaught Place outlet, said that she agreed with the court’s comment, adding that Keventers’ quality had deteriorated in the past few years. “Keventers used to be good at one time, but now it has no flavour. At times I cannot identify which flavour I am drinking. I got this one because I felt like drinking something sweet and was passing by, so I thought of getting a bottle,”she said.

Another customer, Renu Shukla, who had bought a bottle of cold coffee and a Chocolate Hazelnut Hunger Shake, said that the outlet was not her first choice but she could not find any other store nearby offering shakes. “We stopped purchasing from Keventers long ago. The standard has gone down and the price has gone up. There was a time when Keventers meant the only one in the inner circle of Connaught Place. But now there is one in almost every market, with the same name. I can’t say if those are original or not, but they are not satisfying at all,” she said.

In recent times Keventers has introduced many new varieties of shakes. But customers say the taste is not up to the mark. “Better shakes are available at local cafes and other stores. It doesn’t make sense to buy from here. But yes, it is a known brand and still has some sort of value,” said 24-year old Anmol Agrawal, who had bought a Kit Kat Shake, her favourite, from the Rajiv Chowk metro station outlet.

What happened in Delhi HC

Super Milk Products Private Limited, which makes dairy products and owns the Keventers chain, had approached the Delhi High Court against one of its licensees, which was allegedly selling sub-standard milk products under the Keventers brand name.On Thursday, while hearing the case, Justice JR Midha told the lawyers for the company that “Keventers is no longer as good as it used to be”.

When the lawyers jokingly responded that the judge might have bought something from the accused licensee, Justice Midha said that he had had the same experience “at several outlets”, and suggested that the company change its products, adding, “Your products are not at all fit for consumption.”

Following the statement, people from different parts of the country took to Twitter to narrate their disappointing experiences. “Saw Keventers milk shake being made with Vadilal ice cream at their DLF Promenade mall outlet. Raised a complaint on Twitter, but they denied it. Haven’t ventured near any Keventers outlet since then,” said a Twitter user.

About Keventers

Keventers, which claims to be the first ‘Made in India’ milkshake brand, was established by a Swedish man, Edward Keventers, in 1925. It was acquired by Ram Krishna Dalmia in 1940.

In 1970, the original outlet in Chanakyapuri was shut down after the government acquired the land to develop the diplomatic zone. Some of its distributers, including the one in Connaught Place, continued to run without any formal recognition from the Dalmias.The iconic Connaught Place outlet next to Wenger’s is now known as Shake Square and doesn’t carry the name Keventers any more.

In 2015, the iconic brand was revived by Agastya Mihir Dalmia, a member of the third generation of the Dalmiya family, and his friend Aman Arora and restaurateur Sohrab Sitaram. It was relaunched at Select City Walk in Saket in posh south Delhi.According to its official website, Keventers has now 318 outlets across the country and it has spread its network abroad as well.When The Morning Standard contacted one of its directors Sohrab Sitaram on court’s statement, he refused to give any direct comment adding that there is nothing to react to the development.

Fight over brand

During hearing, Prime Interglobe informed the Delhi High Court that it had made a substantial investment into its outlet. Super Milk’s lawyers also told the high court that the company was not going to give its ingredients to the licensee and sought its directions to Prime Interglobe to not to sell themilk products under the Keventers name.But the high court declined to pass any such order and listed the matter for next hearing on July 2.

What’s in a name?

