Traffic violations : WOnline facility by June-end for Delhi motorists to submit fine 

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi traffic police is all set to launch its e-payment facility by the end of June, enabling traffic violators to pay their challans via the internet.

Once, the e-payment facility is inaugurated it will be a relief for the motorists as they have to go to the traffic police headquarters at Todapur area in west Delhi to pay the fine.

Joint Commissioner of Police (Traffic) K Jegadesan said a large number of challans were generated through automated machines and an online payment facility would make the process easier.

Once the payment facility is introduced, one can make payments for traffic violations online and they no longer need to come all the way to Todpaur just to pay fine, Jegadesan said.

The online payment facility would not only encourage offenders to pay, but it would also make the system easier and ensure more collection of fines. It will also ensure systematic maintenance of records, the officer said.

“If you don’t pay the challan, when you approach the RTO for any service in the future, the registration number, it will also reflect the number of challans pending against the person,” he said.