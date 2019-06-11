Home Cities Delhi

Doctors advise caution as mercury in Delhi touches record high on Monday

As mercury touches a scary 48°C, health experts ask residents to take plenty of fluids and avoid stepping out in the sun

Published: 11th June 2019 02:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th June 2019 10:33 AM   |  A+A-

A woman clicks a picture near a fountain on a hot summer day in New Delhi Monday June 10 2019. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)

By Somrita Ghosh
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  With the mercury on a runaway climb in the national capital and touching an all-time high of 48°C on a blistering Monday, doctors advised caution, asking residents to take necessary precautions against dehydration, heat strokes, cramps and exhaustion.

With the city in the grip of a severe heatwave, health experts have advised residents to take plenty of fluids and avoid heavy or oily food as much as possible. They also said that the consumption of beverages, especially tea or coffee, should also be reduced till the sweltering spell persists.

“Dehydration can affect people, irrespective of age. However, children and the elderly are at a higher risk of suffering complications associated with loss of fluid in the body. With a severe heatwave currently sweeping the national capital, it is better to avoid stepping out in the afternoon,” Dr Govind Makharia, who specializes in Gastroenterology and Human Nutrition at the All-India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), said.

While early symptoms of dehydration are confusion, thirst, fatigue, light-headedness, dizziness and less frequent urination, one may also experience spasms in the calf, thigh and shoulder region due to heat cramps.

Severe heatwave also heightens the risk of strokes, which can damage the muscles, brain, kidneys and the heart. During a heat stroke, the body stops oozing sweat, the health experts said. They said taking fluids from time to time helps keep one hydrated in summer.

“Sweating is the way a human body copes with high temperature. Hence, it helps if one sweats as it helps restore the body temperature to normal,” Makharia said.

Experts also suggested that instead of wearing sleeveless which is commonly worn in peak summer months, residents should consider wearing loose-fitting cotton clothes that cover most of the body and help avoid exposure to the sun.

“The OPD reports more cases related to heat exhaustion during summer and we also see cases pertaining to sunburn. A condition commonly reported during summer is PMLE (Polymorphous light eruption) — a rash caused by exposure to the sun. It mostly affects people who have developed sensitivity to sunlight,” Dr Savita Yadav, a dermatologist at AIIMS, said.

She advised residents to apply sunscreen lotion at least half-an-hour before stepping out in the sun and also use umbrellas or wet towels to avoid exposure to the sun.

‘Wear loose-fitting clothes’

Experts also suggested that instead of wearing sleeveless clothes, residents should consider wearing loose-fitting cotton clothes that help avoid exposure to the blazing sun

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
actor-writer Girish Karnad at the 7th edition of 'Bangalore Literature Festival BLF in Bengaluru. (File | PTI)
Life was an endless play for Girish Karnad
Actors Crazy Mohan (R) and Manivannan in 'Sishya'. (File Photo | EPS)
RIP 'Crazy' Mohan: Tamil cinema will miss its original funny man
Gallery
Playwright, actor and screenwriter Crazy Mohan died on Monday at Chennai's Kauvery Hospital, after suffering a massive heart attack. (File Photo | EPS)
Check out some rare photos of playwright and actor Crazy Mohan
Girish Karnad gestures after addressing the media in Bangalore as Jnanpith awardee U R Ananthamurthy looks on. (File Photo | EPS)
Girish Karnad: Remembering the multifaceted man who straddled the worlds of theatre and cinema
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp