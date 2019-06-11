Doctors advise caution as mercury in Delhi touches record high on Monday

Somrita Ghosh By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: With the mercury on a runaway climb in the national capital and touching an all-time high of 48°C on a blistering Monday, doctors advised caution, asking residents to take necessary precautions against dehydration, heat strokes, cramps and exhaustion.

With the city in the grip of a severe heatwave, health experts have advised residents to take plenty of fluids and avoid heavy or oily food as much as possible. They also said that the consumption of beverages, especially tea or coffee, should also be reduced till the sweltering spell persists.

“Dehydration can affect people, irrespective of age. However, children and the elderly are at a higher risk of suffering complications associated with loss of fluid in the body. With a severe heatwave currently sweeping the national capital, it is better to avoid stepping out in the afternoon,” Dr Govind Makharia, who specializes in Gastroenterology and Human Nutrition at the All-India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), said.

While early symptoms of dehydration are confusion, thirst, fatigue, light-headedness, dizziness and less frequent urination, one may also experience spasms in the calf, thigh and shoulder region due to heat cramps.

Severe heatwave also heightens the risk of strokes, which can damage the muscles, brain, kidneys and the heart. During a heat stroke, the body stops oozing sweat, the health experts said. They said taking fluids from time to time helps keep one hydrated in summer.

“Sweating is the way a human body copes with high temperature. Hence, it helps if one sweats as it helps restore the body temperature to normal,” Makharia said.

Experts also suggested that instead of wearing sleeveless which is commonly worn in peak summer months, residents should consider wearing loose-fitting cotton clothes that cover most of the body and help avoid exposure to the sun.

“The OPD reports more cases related to heat exhaustion during summer and we also see cases pertaining to sunburn. A condition commonly reported during summer is PMLE (Polymorphous light eruption) — a rash caused by exposure to the sun. It mostly affects people who have developed sensitivity to sunlight,” Dr Savita Yadav, a dermatologist at AIIMS, said.

She advised residents to apply sunscreen lotion at least half-an-hour before stepping out in the sun and also use umbrellas or wet towels to avoid exposure to the sun.

‘Wear loose-fitting clothes’

