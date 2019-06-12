Home Cities Delhi

Sisodia reviews development works at government-run schools in south Delhi

Published: 12th June 2019 09:50 AM

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia (File | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Tuesday visited eight Delhi government-run schools to take stock of various development works, such as the construction of new classrooms and the setting up of solar panels.

Sisodia visited schools at Andrews Ganj, Masjid Moth, East of Kailash, CR Park, Tughlakabad and New Friends Colony to review the progress made in the construction of classrooms in South Delhi as a part of the ambitious plan of the Delhi government to build 13,003 classrooms this year.

As part of a pilot project to use greener power sources, SKV Andrews Ganj now has a solar power generating system on its terrace that generates 30 kilowatts. This is expected to reduce the school’s electricity bill from Rs 35,000 to nil, as the solar-powered system can produce more power than the school needs. “Already instlled in 21 schools, and it is being installed in 100. The plan is to install such a system in 550 schools,” said Sisodia.

The education minister and MLA Saurabh Bhardwaj visited Sarvodaya Vidyalaya at CR Park, where he announced that a football ground will be built in the space between the old and the new buildings.

