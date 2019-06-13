DU only university not to sign MoU with MHRD, UGC

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The committee appointed by the University of Delhi (DU) to take a decision on the signing of a MoU with the Ministry of Human Resource Development (MHRD) and the University Grant Commission (UGC),on Wednesday resolved not to apply it.

According to the MoU, universities have to mention methods of internal fund generation such as “fee hike” and the amount they wish to take as loan for development from the Higher Education Funds Agency (HEFA). As per reports, DU is the only university that has not signed the MoU.

“The MoU, which is an executive feat from the ministry, is not required at all by this university,” said Executive Council members Rajesh Jha and JL Gupta stressing upon the autonomous status of the University.

“The MoU not only curbs the autonomy of the university, but also opens the gate for brazen privatisation by making the loans from HEFA mandatory,” they added.

They further said that as the students’ fee is going to be main source of loan repayment; the consequent expensive higher education will hit students hard, especially SC, ST, OBC and EWS students, who account for 60% of the varsity’s total student count.