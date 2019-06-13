Home Cities Delhi

Dust storm bring respite to people from scorching heat in Delhi

After a week of battling a severe heat wave, the national Capital witnessed a dust storm that brought the temperature down by four notches to 41.6 degrees Celsius on Wednesday.

Published: 13th June 2019 06:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th June 2019 10:06 AM   |  A+A-

The dust storm brought down temperature by four notches to 41.6 deg C | Pti

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: After a week of battling a severe heat wave, the national Capital witnessed a dust storm that brought the temperature down by four notches to 41.6 degrees Celsius on Wednesday.The IMD has predicted the likelihood of dust storm, thunderstorm and light rain in the city in the next 48 hours.

However, the temperatures are expected to soar back to 44 degree Celsius on Friday.
“The expected weather conditions with dust storm, thunderstorm and light rain are going to bring the temperatures down for the next 48 hours,” senior scientist of the IMD, Kuldeep Srivastava, told
The Morning Standard.

The temperature at Palam, which hit a record 48 degrees Celsius on Monday came down to 43.4 degrees Celsius. The maximum temperatures also dropped at Lodhi Road which recorded 40.6 degrees Celsius and Aya Nagar with 42 degrees Celsius.While the Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) has predicted a rise in temperature by Friday, the good news is that the mercury will dip below 40 degrees Celsius by next week. The city can expect light rainfall with partly cloudy sky, as per the predictions by the RMC.

The colour code which had been turned red indicating the severity of prevailing weather conditions is orange now. For the next three days, it is green.Meanwhile, the air quality was of poor quality with the lead pollutant to be PM10 (Particulate Matter of 10 micron or less in diameter), according to the SAFAR.

Flight operations temporarily stalled
Flight operations at the Delhi International Airport were suspended for around 35 minutes in the evening due to poor visibility, airport officials said. Till 7.15 pm, nine flights were diverted from the IGI Airport to other cities in neighbouring states

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
ISRO Chairman Dr K Sivan during a media interaction in New Delhi on 13 June 2019. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
India planning to have own space station: ISRO chief
India's Shikhar Dhawan is seen with his left hand covered with a cast during team's training session ahead of their Cricket World Cup match against New Zealand at Trent Bridge in Nottingham. (Photo | AP)
India vs New Zealand: All eyes on Shikhar Dhawan's replacement as rain threat looms
Gallery
In a game of collapses, Australia were more consistent and came out on top despite a valiant effort by Pakistan| AP
Mohammad Amir's career-best in vain as Australia beat Pakistan
Playwright, actor and screenwriter Crazy Mohan died on Monday at Chennai's Kauvery Hospital, after suffering a massive heart attack. (File Photo | EPS)
Check out some rare photos of playwright and actor Crazy Mohan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp