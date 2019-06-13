Home Cities Delhi

Now, get free health check-ups, first aid at these Delhi metro stations

By Rahiba R Parveen
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Metro passengers can now avail vital health check-ups and first aid free of cost on the move at the two metro stations near IIT and INA.

Under the initiative ‘Zoycare’, these healthcare and preventive healthcare services are likely to expand to other metro stations as well.

“We are setting up two health kiosks inside security area of these two key metro stations. The first aid and on spot vital health check-up will be provided free of cost. Users can avail other services such as order medicines, pathology tests and preventive health check-ups which will be chargeable,” said Vinod Kumar Reddy, CEO, Zoylo Healthcare.

Online healthcare platform Zoylo launched this initiative to push the people towards preventive healthcare in the metro cities, starting from Delhi. The kiosks will have screens for passengers to digitally book appointments with healthcare providers as well.

Reddy claimed, they had 50,000 doctors and 3,000 hospitals on board while 200 government and private hospitals were associated with them in Delhi.

The plan is to expand these health kiosks to more metro stations in the next two-three months. But, the DMRC has not said anything about this initiative. “In case a patient needs tertiary care, we will connect them to the nearest hospital. This is a platform connecting the service providers with the service consumer or patients,” Reddy added.

Over 25 lakh passengers travel by metro daily. “I can’t comment on this initiative unless I practically see its implementation, but the idea is good. These days we see passengers getting heat strokes,” said a commuter.

