NIA seizes huge cache of arms

The joint team seized a huge cache of arms and ammunition, including one AK-56 assault rifle and three Magazines and 180 live rounds.

Published: 14th June 2019 09:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th June 2019 09:11 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) officers, along with Assam Rifles personnel, on Thursday, conducted searches at Lamlai area of Imphal East, Manipur, in connection with a 2017 case related to Kangleipak Communist Party (KCP) People’s War Group.

One 0.38 Pistol (Makarov - Russian made) along with 4 live rounds and one 0.32 foreign made pistol were also recovered. Two live hand grenades, 10 rounds of 9 mm Pistol and five pairs of camouflage uniforms were also recovered in the search operation. It is believed that the recovered arms and ammunition belong to associates of self-styled Chairman of KCP (PWG) Moirangthem Rana Meitei.

