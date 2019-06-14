Top positions at CVC to be filled soon

Kumar Vikram By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Senior level vacancies at the central vigilance commission will be filled soon as the government has started the process of shortlisting the candidates for the posts of Central Vigilance Commissioner (CVC) and Vigilance Commissioner.

Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) has extended the last date for applying for the top posts in the anti-corruption watchdog to June 17. Earlier, the last date for sending an application for the top posts was first extended to May 22 from May 1 and then till June 6.

Central Vigilance CommissionerSources said that the process of shortlisting officers for the top posts at the commision was delayed due to elections and will be expedited as the government has taken charge.

CVC K V Chowdary and Vigilance Commissioner T M Bhasin completed their tenure at the anti-graft body only this week.