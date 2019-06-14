Home Cities Delhi

Top positions at CVC to be filled soon

Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) has extended the last date for applying for the top posts in the anti-corruption watchdog to June 17.

Published: 14th June 2019 09:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th June 2019 09:16 AM   |  A+A-

By Kumar Vikram
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Senior level vacancies at the central vigilance commission will be filled soon as the government has started the process of shortlisting the candidates for the posts of Central Vigilance Commissioner (CVC) and Vigilance Commissioner.  

Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) has extended the last date for applying for the top posts in the anti-corruption watchdog to June 17. Earlier, the last date for sending an application for the top posts was first extended to May 22 from May 1 and then till June 6.

Central Vigilance CommissionerSources said that the process of shortlisting officers for the top posts at the commision was delayed due to elections and will be expedited as the government has taken charge.

CVC K V Chowdary and Vigilance Commissioner T M Bhasin completed their tenure at the anti-graft body only this week.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Central Vigilance Commissioner

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rajasthan women beaten, dragged naked by Chambal dacoit
Doctors at AIIMS in New Delhi on Friday protest against the assault on a doctor in West Bengal and demand better security for the medical fraternity (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Resident doctors' protests spread across India, health services hit
Gallery
In a game of collapses, Australia were more consistent and came out on top despite a valiant effort by Pakistan| AP
Mohammad Amir's career-best in vain as Australia beat Pakistan
Playwright, actor and screenwriter Crazy Mohan died on Monday at Chennai's Kauvery Hospital, after suffering a massive heart attack. (File Photo | EPS)
Check out some rare photos of playwright and actor Crazy Mohan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp