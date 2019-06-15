Home Cities Delhi

Anger brewing against PC Chacko in Delhi Congress

Some of them are of the view that it was due to Chacko, who was in favour of an alliance with the Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP, the announcement of Congress candidates got delayed.

Published: 15th June 2019 07:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th June 2019 07:39 AM   |  A+A-

P C Chacko

Congress leader P C Chacko. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: After the Congress drew a blank, resentment is brewing in the party ranks against AICC in-charge of Delhi affairs PC Chacko with a section of leaders demanding his replacement.

Some of them are of the view that it was due to Chacko, who was in favour of an alliance with the Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP, the announcement of Congress candidates got delayed. Chacko is overseeing work of Delhi Congress since November 2014.

Under Chacko’s stewardship, the Congress was engaged in a lengthy discussion with the AAP, but the talks did not materialise. “Because of the alliance talks, the party could not declare its candidates, which ultimately became a reason for the drubbing,” said a Delhi Congress leader. Though Delhi Congress president Sheila Dikshit and other senior faces like Ajay Maken were fielded, they suffered massive defeats in all seven seats.

“Under the leadership of Chacko, the party has lost all the elections, including the recent Lok Sabha polls as well as the Assembly and the MCD polls in 2015 and 2017. If Rahul Gandhi can think of resigning taking moral responsibility of the defeat, why should Chacko not resign?” asserted party leader Rohit Manchanda.

He alleged that Chacko misbehaved with him at the Delhi Congress office on Friday. “I demand Rahul and Sonia Gandhi to replace him with some other leader.”However, Chacko denied Manchanda’s allegation. “Nothing like that happened. He may be some unimportant person, I do not know him much,” he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
PC Chacko Congress AAP

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India versus Pakistan. On the biggest stage of ‘em all. It is nothing less than war on the cricketing green. Our cartoonist Satish Acharya draws on his arsenal to capture the Sunday Sizzler as it deserves to be.
India vs Pakistan: Weather improves in Manchester, chances for much-awaited duel brighter
These fans have been the heart and soul of the cricket World Cup for the last few editions. | AP
Indian fans go gaga as World Cup fever grips England
Gallery
It was a clinical all-round performance from Australia | AP
World Cup 2019: Australia go top after Sri Lanka demolition
In a game of collapses, Australia were more consistent and came out on top despite a valiant effort by Pakistan| AP
Mohammad Amir's career-best in vain as Australia beat Pakistan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp