Home Cities Delhi

CM Arvind Kejriwal rakes up Delhi statehood issue at NITI Aayog meeting 

AAP has been saying it has been unable to carry out its schemes effectively in Delhi due to the Centre's interference.

Published: 15th June 2019 10:48 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th June 2019 10:48 PM   |  A+A-

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday raked up the issue of full statehood to Delhi at the NITI Aayog meeting here and also sought the Centre's cooperation in the AAP government's project for natural storage of water in the Yamuna flood plains.

"Delhi be given the status of full statehood, which has been promised since decades but denied by successive central governments," the chief minister was quoted as saying in the meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The ruling Aam Aadmi Party had made the full statehood issue its poll plank in the recent Lok Sabha election, saying it has been unable to carry out its schemes effectively in Delhi due to the Centre's interference.

"Delhi government wants Centre's cooperation in its mega-project for natural storage of water in the Yamuna flood plains.

Important studies, including from IIT Delhi, show in case this is done, water storage during a single Monsoon will be sufficient to end water shortage in Delhi for two years," the chief minister said.

Kejriwal also lamented that Delhi was not getting its share in central taxes.

"According to 14th Finance Commission, states get 42 per cent share in central taxes. whereas Delhi gets a paltry Rs 325 crore," the chief minister said.

 

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Arvind Kejriwal Delhi Chief Minister NITI Aayog NITI Aayog meet Delhi Delhi statehood AAP government

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Exclusive: Chacha Chicago talks about MS Dhoni as fans go gaga in Manchester
India vs Pakistan: Manchester turns sea of blue ahead of World Cup clash
Gallery
Fans getting ready for India-Pakistan (Photo | EPS)
India vs Pakistan: Fans flock to Old Trafford for crucial World Cup 2019 clash
Suman Rao from Rajasthan won the Femina Miss India World 2019 beauty pageant during a star-studded ceremony at Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Indoor Stadium in Mumbai on 15 June 2019. Click to know more about the beautiful and intelligent girl. (Photos | Miss India Twitter/ Suman Rao Instagram)
IN PHOTOS | Who is Miss India 2019 winner Suman Rao?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp