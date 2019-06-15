Delhi Electricity Regulatory Commission announces net metering rules to boost use of solar power

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Electricity Regulatory Commission (DERC) has notified group and virtual net metering framework, which will allow installation of rooftop and agri-solar plants in residential areas and villages in the city.

Power minister Satyendar Jain approved the net metering framework, which is aimed at promoting solar and other forms of renewable energy. The move is in line with the Aam Aadmi Party government’s political vision of ‘Bijli Swaraj’ (self-reliance in power).

“Group net metering (GNM) will be applicable for all consumers of Delhi, while virtual net metering (VNM) will involve residential consumers, government offices and solar energy policy for farmers. This will allow thousands of resident welfare associations and lakhs of individuals to take advantage of the Delhi government scheme in the solar energy sector, with a particular push to agri-solar and rooftop solar energy,” the government said in a statement on Friday.

Net metering allows power consumers to generate renewable energy and use it any time instead of immediately after it is generated. Such energy is supplied to the grid and those who generate it receive credits, which are adjusted against their electricity bills.

As per the guidelines of the framework, the renewable energy plants will range from 5 KW to 5,000 KW capacity. The distribution licensee (power discoms) will bear the cost and provide network augmentation.

For GNM and VNM connections, the consumers will submit an application with a non-refundable fee of Rs 1,000 to the discom concerned, which will do a feasibility test.