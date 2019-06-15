Home Cities Delhi

Delhi Electricity Regulatory Commission announces net metering rules to boost use of solar power

Net metering allows power consumers to generate renewable energy and use it any time instead of immediately after it is generated.

Published: 15th June 2019 09:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th June 2019 09:57 AM   |  A+A-

Solar power

For represntational purposes (File | Reuters)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Electricity Regulatory Commission (DERC) has notified group and virtual net metering framework, which will allow installation of rooftop and agri-solar plants in residential areas and villages in the city.

Power minister Satyendar Jain approved the net metering framework, which is aimed at promoting solar and other forms of renewable energy. The move is in line with the Aam Aadmi Party government’s political vision of ‘Bijli Swaraj’ (self-reliance in power).

“Group net metering (GNM) will be applicable for all consumers of Delhi, while virtual net metering (VNM) will involve residential consumers, government offices and solar energy policy for farmers. This will allow thousands of resident welfare associations and lakhs of individuals to take advantage of the Delhi government scheme in the solar energy sector, with a particular push to agri-solar and rooftop solar energy,” the government said in a statement on Friday.

Net metering allows power consumers to generate renewable energy and use it any time instead of immediately after it is generated. Such energy is supplied to the grid and those who generate it receive credits, which are adjusted against their electricity bills.

As per the guidelines of the framework, the renewable energy plants will range from 5 KW to 5,000 KW capacity. The distribution licensee (power discoms) will bear the cost and provide network augmentation.
For GNM and VNM connections, the consumers will submit an application with a non-refundable fee of Rs 1,000 to the discom concerned, which will do a feasibility test.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Delhi Electricity Regulatory Commission Virtual net Solar pannel

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India versus Pakistan. On the biggest stage of ‘em all. It is nothing less than war on the cricketing green. Our cartoonist Satish Acharya draws on his arsenal to capture the Sunday Sizzler as it deserves to be.
India vs Pakistan: Weather improves in Manchester, chances for much-awaited duel brighter
These fans have been the heart and soul of the cricket World Cup for the last few editions. | AP
Indian fans go gaga as World Cup fever grips England
Gallery
It was a clinical all-round performance from Australia | AP
World Cup 2019: Australia go top after Sri Lanka demolition
In a game of collapses, Australia were more consistent and came out on top despite a valiant effort by Pakistan| AP
Mohammad Amir's career-best in vain as Australia beat Pakistan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp