Home Cities Delhi

Patients from other states feel harassed in Delhi

It was around 10 am, normally one of the busiest hours, which sees a huge rush of patients at India’s premier medical institution.

Published: 15th June 2019 09:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th June 2019 09:21 AM   |  A+A-

Patients sleeping on the floor of DHH

For representational purpose. (Photo | EPS)

By Somrita Ghosh
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Seven-year-old Shyam Lal Kanswa was sleeping on the seventh floor of the OPD building at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences in unbearable heat. Suffering from a urological ailment, Shyam was scheduled to undergo surgery on Friday.

But that did not happen due to the one-day strike called by the Resident Doctors Association at AIIMS in solidarity with doctors protesting an attack on their colleagues at NRS Medical College in Kolkata.

“We came from Bikaner today morning as because my nephew was supposed to have surgery. We went inside where the beds are allotted. After making us wait for 10 minutes, they came and said that the surgery won’t happen today,” said Ram Dayal Kanswa, an uncle of the patient.

The corridors on the fifth floor of the OPD building wore a deserted look. It was around 10 am, normally one of the busiest hours, which sees a huge rush of patients at India’s premier medical institution.

Only a handful of people were waiting for their turn to see a doctor; some of the chambers were locked while in other doctors were busy examining patients. The second, third and fourth floors, which house more departments and see a huge rush of patients, were also comparatively less crowded.

“Only those who had got dates for the OPD earlier were allowed inside. It is mostly the follow-up patients,” said an AIIMS official on duty. Due to the strike, the OPDs and operation theatres did not function yesterday, but emergency cases were being attended to.

“This sort of incident is nothing but harassment of patients. What about those who travel from other cities. Where will we stay? Getting a date for a check-up at AIIMS takes long, and staying in Delhi is expensive,” said Baidnath Singh, who had come from Munger in Bihar with his son for treatment.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Delhi Hospitals

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India versus Pakistan. On the biggest stage of ‘em all. It is nothing less than war on the cricketing green. Our cartoonist Satish Acharya draws on his arsenal to capture the Sunday Sizzler as it deserves to be.
India vs Pakistan: Weather improves in Manchester, chances for much-awaited duel brighter
These fans have been the heart and soul of the cricket World Cup for the last few editions. | AP
Indian fans go gaga as World Cup fever grips England
Gallery
It was a clinical all-round performance from Australia | AP
World Cup 2019: Australia go top after Sri Lanka demolition
In a game of collapses, Australia were more consistent and came out on top despite a valiant effort by Pakistan| AP
Mohammad Amir's career-best in vain as Australia beat Pakistan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp