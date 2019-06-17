Home Cities Delhi

Four stray cows found dead in UP school shut for summer vacation

Eight cows were locked inside the government-run school campus in Karonda Hathi village a few days ago by some farmers.

Published: 17th June 2019 10:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th June 2019 10:46 AM   |  A+A-

cows

Image of cows used for representational purpose only

By PTI

MUZAFFARNAGAR:  Four stray cows, locked inside a school campus shut for the annual summer vacation by farmers to keep them away from their crops, died due to hunger in Shamli district, police said Monday.

Eight cows were locked inside the government-run school campus in Karonda Hathi village a few days ago by some farmers.

Police said four of them were found dead on Sunday and others have been rescued.

A case has been registered against unidentified people.

The schools had been closed for summer vacation.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
stray cows cow death UP cow deaths

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Former India captain Kapil Dev in Chennai on Friday . (Photo | D Sampath Kumar, EPS)
Kapil Dev on his favourite cricketers at World Cup 2019, Virat Kohli, Hardik Pandya and more
For representational purposes
At this Chennai farm, you can pick your mangoes and eat them too!
Gallery
It was a day when everything went right for India
Clinical India demolish Pakistan to make it 7-0 in World Cup
Fans getting ready for India-Pakistan (Photo | Atreyo Mukhopadhyay, EPS)
India vs Pakistan: Fans flock to Old Trafford for crucial World Cup 2019 clash
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp