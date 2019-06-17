Home Cities Delhi

JD-U to field candidates in national capital for Assembly elections

JD-U spokesperson Sanjay Jha said the party would strengthen its base in Delhi and also field candidates in the next year’s Assembly elections as well.

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar (File Photo | PTI)

By Rajesh Kr Thakur
Express News Service

NEW DELHI/PATNA: Buoyed by the allotment of ‘arrow’ symbol by the Election Commission, the Janata Dal-United (JD-U) will be expanding its electoral base in Delhi for becoming a national party.
At a meeting held with party leaders in Delhi on Sunday, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, who is also the JD-U president, decided to launch a pan-India membership drive.

The party will be focussing on Delhi since the national capital has a considerable population from Bihar. While Uttar Pradesh may send the most migrants to Delhi, Bihar has rocketed to the second spot in the last few years. 

Recently, the party had decided at its national executive committee meeting in Patna to have no alliance with the NDA constituents in states outside Bihar. “Our alliance with the BJP and the NDA will remain intact in Bihar for both the Assembly and the parliamentary elections. But, we will go alone in the Assembly elections in Haryana, Jharkhand, MP, Delhi and J&K,” JD-U national secretary KC Tyagi had said.

Meanwhile, party insiders said the top brass has already nominated party presidents and other office bearers in Delhi, Haryana, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, J&K, Kerala, Tamil Nadu and other states. In Delhi, the party is mulling to organise an enrollment camp, which may be inaugurated by Nitish. 

