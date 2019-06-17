Home Cities Delhi

Delhi doctors boycott work, to observe one-day strike on Monday in support of Bengal colleagues

Safdarjung Hospital, Lady Hardinge Medical College and Hospital, and RML Hospital will also be affected by the 24-hour strike.

Published: 17th June 2019

Doctors at AIIMS held a candlelight march on Saturday | Fatima Rezavi

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Doctors at Delhi government hospitals will join their colleagues across the country for a 24-hour protest on Monday to express solidarity with fellow medics on protest at a Kolkata hospital.

Work at OPD will be affected from 6 am on Monday to 6 am Tuesday at Delhi government-run GTB Hospital, Dr Baba Saheb Ambedkar Hospital, Sanjay Gandhi Memorial Hospital and DDU Hospital, though emergency services will function as usual. Joining in the protest will be doctors of the NDMC Medical College and Hindu Rao Hospital.

Safdarjung Hospital, Lady Hardinge Medical College and Hospital, and RML Hospital will also be affected by the 24-hour strike.

On Sunday, the Indian Medical Association (IMA) requested doctors to assemble at its IMA headquarters on June 17 for observing a complete bandh. “We demand stringent central act on violence against medical professionals and hospitals. We have to demonstrate our unity to get back our right to work with dignity,” it said. 

The IMA has received support from various allied associations, including the Indian Psychtric Society, the Delhi Medical Association (DMA) and the Federation of Resident Doctors Association (FORDA).        “Emergent Executive Committee Meeting convened today decided to support the call given by IMA for withdrawal of non-essential services on 17th June (Monday) for 24 hours (6am to 6am) to protest against violence against doctors and hospitals. All clinics, nursing homes, diagnostic centrés and hospitals are requested to shut down routine services,” the DMA said in a statement.

Earlier, FORDA had warned that it would be intensifying the agitation if the demands of their colleagues in Kolkata are not accepted by the West Bengal government. The situation in Bengal continues to remain tense as several doctors have either resigned from their positions or have gone on strike.
Protests have spread throughout the country ever since June 11 after two of their colleagues were reportedly attacked and seriously injured by relatives of a patient who died at the NRS Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata.

Meanwhile, the Resident Doctors Association of AIIMS withdraw its plan of strike for now. “Keeping patient care in the centre, hospital services would not be disrupted & shall continue as usual for now. In case the lock-jam does not end, we will be forced to resort to escalation of the protest,” it said in a statement.

In a late night statement, the AIIMS said it will not participate in the nationwide strike called by the IMA, but will take out a protest march from 8 am to 9 am Monday. 

