Manoj Tiwari debunks AAP’s claims of reforms in school education

Tiwari cited an NGO report to punch holes in Kejriwal’s claim of delivering world-class education to every section of the society. 

Published: 17th June 2019 10:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th June 2019 10:20 AM   |  A+A-

MP and Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Contrary to the government’s claim, the standard of education in Delhi is falling for which Kejriwal is responsible, BJP city chief Manoj Tiwari said on Sunday. 

“According to NGO Praja, 87 questions related to education where asked in all the Assembly session held in 2015. But 28 AAP MLAs did not ask any question, and six asked only one question. Only three questions related to opening of new schools, and two questions were asked on the issues related to the students. The lack of interest of MLAs in the education system shows that the government is not serious about it,” he said. 

The number of student enrolment in government schools have gone down in the last four and half years, Tiwari said. “The people who are claiming of improving education must tell the people where are those 500 new schools and 20 new colleges which the AAP had promised. There are about 82 vacant plots for construction of schools, but Kejriwal has not opened any new school,” the BJP MP from Northeast Delhi said.

Five lakh students failed during the last four years out of which four lakh were not readmitted, he said. “What will be the future of these students when the government has left them in the lurch? In spite of orders of Delhi High Court 52 per cent of students who failed in the ninth standard were not readmitted. 91 per cent of 10th and 12th and 58 per cent of 11th standard were not readmitted.” 

Apart from the poor student records, Tiwari also raised the issue of nearly 27,000 vacancies of teachers. Incidentally, Delhi has seen part-time teachers take out several protests for demanding regularisation of their jobs. “Out of 1,020 schools, there are no principal in 800 schools whereas there is provision for promotion of vice-principals. In the schools were principals are posted, 78 were sent as OSD of Deputy Director of education. How will schools run without principals?” 

After it came to power in 2015, the  AAP government has been stressing on strengthening school education. The budget allotted for education has went up from Rs 7,508 crore in 2016-17 to Rs 7,815 crore in 2017-18. It swelled further to Rs 10,963 crore in 2018-19. But, according to the NGO report card, the results of the Delhi government schools did not reflect in its findings which were published in March. 

