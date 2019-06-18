Home Cities Delhi

Delhi doctors call of strike after successful talks between Bengal counterparts and Mamata

More than 10,000 doctors and 24 hospitals were protesting in the national capital in solidarity with the recent violence in West Bengal.

Published: 18th June 2019 12:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th June 2019 12:10 AM   |  A+A-

Resident Doctors of LNJP hospital in New Delhi holds a protest march against the violence against doctors in West Bengal. | (Naveen Kumar P | EPS)

By Somrita Ghosh
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Delhi government-run hospitals and Delhi Medical Association has called off their strike after NRS medical college in Kolkata ended the protest.

More than 10,000 doctors and 24 hospitals were protesting in the national capital in solidarity with the recent violence in West Bengal.

“We are calling off strike and will resume back to work from Tuesday onwards. Although we are yet to receive the final written statement from the West Bengal, but the resident doctors will join routine OPDs and surgeries,” Dr Amrinder Singh Malhi, President, RDA AIIMS told the Morning Standard.

The Federation of Resident Doctors Association had called for the withdrawal of OPDs, surgery and non-essential services on Monday which was joined by around 10,000 resident doctors and 22 different hospitals. Forda President Dr Sumedh Sandanshiv stated that Delhi government hospitals will resume back normal work.

“This is just an initial movement; the WB government’s decision is welcomed but not an end to our protest. We will resume back to routine work atmosphere from tomorrow but will continue to raise voice through meetings with ministers and other officials. Doctors also need protection,” said Dr Sumit Kumar from GTB hospital.

Earlier the day, AIIMS had organized a protest march in the morning and later called for a strike till Tuesday morning against the assault on a junior resident at Emergency Department, Trauma Centre.

While the AIIMS administration had registered a case, RDA continued the protest saying it was like a ‘warfront situation’.

“How can we give our 100 % if the doctors are constantly under threat. We fear of getting hit, physically abused any moment, there is no protection of us. We don’t want the patients to be affected therefore we completed the OPD and cleared Friday backlog and then began our protest,” said Rajeev Ranjan, General Secretary, AIIMS RDA.

The Indian Medical Association had also called for pan India withdrawal of non-essential services.

The strike saw affecting many patients, especially those who came from neighbouring states to Delhi for treatment.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Bengal Doctors' Protest AIIMS Delhi Doctors' Protest

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Former India captain Kapil Dev in Chennai on Friday . (Photo | D Sampath Kumar, EPS)
Kapil Dev on his favourite cricketers at World Cup 2019, Virat Kohli, Hardik Pandya and more
For representational purposes
At this Chennai farm, you can pick your mangoes and eat them too!
Gallery
It was a comprehensive display by West Indies
Bangladesh register second-highest World Cup chase at Taunton
It was a day when everything went right for India
Clinical India demolish Pakistan to make it 7-0 in World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp