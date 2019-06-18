Device to limit water consumption to be installed in taps

Vandana Keelor By

Express News Service

NOIDA : In a bid to save water, the Noida Authority has decided to install tap aerators in the city which are supposed to save upto 98 per cent of the water coming out of taps. The pilot project will be put into place in the city’s sector 14A which houses mostly senior government officials.Tap aerators also known as flow regulators are small attachments that either fits onto the end of the tap or can be inserted inside of the existing spout of a tap, said the Authority officials.

“These water saving devices will control the amount of water that flows through the tap in a mist form without affecting the water pressure, saving not only water but also money. The aerator acts as a sieve, separating a single flow of water into many tiny streams which introduces the air in to the water flow. Also as there is less space for the water to flow through, the water flow is reduced, resulting in water savings. As the water pressure is maintained, most people don’t notice a difference in the amount of water coming out of an aerated faucet yet benefit from the water efficiency,” said Rajeev Tyagi, general manager of the

Noida Authority.

Adding that the water aerators are designed for everyday efficiency, Tyagi said that water can be saved without wasting time or compromising on functionality. “A normal water tap in your typical washbasin or kitchen sink uses about 9 litres of water every minute of which only a small part touches your hands or rinses off the plate, while the rest goes down the drain. Whereas the water aerator attachment uses only 180 ml of water in a minute,” he added.

According to Tyagi, these aerators can be installed on 95 per cent of the taps but the biggest water saving benefit is to be achieved in the bathroom or kitchen sinks where one is often turning the taps on repeatedly especially for washing. “Tap aerators can save as much as up to half of your water usage through this way and are perfect for washing your hands, brushing your teeth and washing dishes and greens. Estimates are that aerators can save you up to 1,274 litres of water a month,” he said.

Noida Authority Chairperson and CEO (CCEO), Alok Tandon the project will be launched this week with tap aerators or altered nozzle water aerators getting installed. “Once it is successful in the pilot project, we will create awareness amongst the public and encourage use of water aerators across the city,” Tyagi said.