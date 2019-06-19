Home Cities Delhi

Congress holds protests in 70 Assembly segments in Delhi over water, power ‘crisis’

Dikshit had earlier met Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal at his residence to discuss this issue.

Water crisis

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Congress on Tuesday held protests in all 70 Assembly constituencies in Delhi against alleged shortage of power and water. Delhi Congress chief Sheila Dikshit led a demonstration in Sangam Vihar.

Blaming the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) for the crisis, Dikshit said that people were fed up with frequent power cuts and water shortage during peak summer, but the Delhi government had failed to address these problems.

She said that poor people, children, women and the elderly were the worst affected by the failure of the AAP government to make any contingency plans to address the power and water shortage.

“The AAP government did not wake up to the reality to solve these problems. The dharnas in 70 constituencies in Delhi are to highlight the problems being faced by the people and to awaken the sleeping government to the prevailing ground reality,” Dikshit said.

The Congress leader said that the shortage of power and water was a life and death issue for the people, and she appealed to the government to start solving these problems so as not to drive people into a desperate situation.

