Delhi: MP Gautam Gambhir felicitates Sikh social worker for donating blood 100 times

Gambhir presented a cheque for Rs 12,96334, drawn in favour of the Sewa Dal, to Shunty on the occasion.

Published: 19th June 2019 10:34 AM

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi State Blood Transfusion Council on Tuesday felicitated social worker Jitender Singh Shunty on his becoming the “first Sikh in the world to donate blood 100 times”. Shunty was also awarded the title of #DonorSingh.

The felicitation was done by former cricketer Gautam Gambhir, the MP from East Delhi, who was the chief guest in the 145th Mega Voluntary Blood Donation Camp organised by the NGO Shaheed Bhagat Singh Sewa Dal in association with The Leela Ambience Delhi Convention Hotel, in East Delhi. Shunty is the founder of the NGO.

Gambhir presented a cheque for Rs 12,96334, drawn in favour of the Sewa Dal, to Shunty on the occasion. The amount was donated by a member of the NGO.Over 200 units of blood was collected in the camp with the help of doctors from GTB Hospital.

