Delhi gears up for vector-borne diseases ahead of rains

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Ahead of the monsoon season, the Delhi government on Thursday directed all the concerned departments to take strict measures to keep a check on the vector-borne diseases like dengue, chinkungunya and malaria.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal chaired a review meeting over preparedness for these diseases.

The meeting was attended by Delhi Cabinet Ministers and representatives of all the concerned departments, a government official said.

"The Chief Minister has directed all the agencies to take strict measures to control these diseases," the official said.

In a tweet, Kejriwal said the number of dengue cases in 2015 were 15,000 which came down to 2,700 in 2018.

"We are expecting fewer cases this year," he said.