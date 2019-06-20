Delhi police arrest man who flashed and masturbated on woman at Gurugram metro station

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: After a massive public outrcy over the shameful incident, the Delhi Police on Wednesday arrested the suspect who allegedly flashed at a woman outside a metro station in Gurugram.

Dinesh, who resides in Gurugram’s Sector 57 and hails from Hamirpur in Uttar Pradesh, was caught for sexual harassment and for acts intended to insult the modesty of a woman under relevant sections of the IPC. The case was registered on Monday at the Metro police station in Gurugram.

The complainant alleged that while she was walking out of Huda City Centre Metro station, the accused masturbated and flashed at her as he watched pornographic content on his mobile phone. The woman said that she slapped the man and shouted for help but none came forward as the man fled from there.

Dinesh who, according to the police, worked as an office boy at an organisation in Gurugram for the past six months earlier used to ply his trade as a driver.

A police officer said the accused had been identified on Sunday itself by the victim and the police were waiting for her to join in the investigation for the prompt arrest of the accused.