Here's how this Delhi techie lost 40 kg in just 8 months by practising yoga

Somrita Ghosh By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: As a 21-year-old student, Bhupinder Singh enjoyed eating junk food and it was not long before his food choices started affecting his health. Looking for a way to lose weight quickly, he resorted to hitting the gym but as soon as he stopped working out his condition worsened.“My weight in 2009 was 122 kg and lost around 30 kg after joining the gym. But after I stopped working out, I was back to my previous weight and gained some more kilos over time,” Bhupinder told The Morning Standard.

As obesity made a return, it began affecting his stamina. Determined to lose weight, Bhupinder turned to yoga. He went to Rishikesh to learn yoga apart from attending routine classes in Delhi.“I wanted to shed my excess weight and get rid of this obese tag. Therefore in 2011, I began practicing Yoga and within 8 months I had lost more than 40 kg. By the time I completed by engineering I had gained a shape. I also started taking naturopathy treatment,”he added.

“After completing my graduation, I took up yoga and naturopathy courses and received degrees in both. I was never a health conscious person. There was a time when I tried all popular herbal products and

medicines to lose weight. When it didn’t help and rather began showing side effects in my body, I began expanding my learning of yoga.” Bhupinder mentioned.

It is during this training process that Bhupinder’s inclination towards yoga grew and an engineer by education Bhupinder chose to expand his knowledge of yoga. By 2015, he had started teaching others and in 2018 he became a full-time yoga instructor. He now runs his own centre in Lajpat Nagar named Vrindaa Nature Cure and Yoga Clinic. According to him, yoga now attracts young people more than the old generation as the youth is becoming more health conscious especially in terms of their diets.With more than 90 students coming to his Lajpat Nagar centre, Bhupinder is an expert who has mastered more than 125 types of asanas.