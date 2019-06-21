Arvind Kejriwal meets PM Modi, invites him to visit Delhi's mohalla clinics and clinics

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Seeking to bury his differences with Narendra Modi and script a new chapter of bonhomie, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday met the Prime Minister and invited him to visit “mohalla clinics and schools” in Delhi.

Sending out a clear signal that his government is willing to engage with the Centre in matters of public welfare, he told reporters that his dispensation will examine whether the Ayushman Bharat programme could be integrated with the health scheme tailored by his regime.

Kejriwal, who had skipped the all-party meeting called by the prime minister two days back, also assured full cooperation of his government with the Centre.

Ayushman Bharat was briefly discussed. Informed Hon’ble PM that Delhi Govt’s Delhi Health scheme is much bigger and wider in scope. However, assured him to examine if Ayushman Bharat scheme cud also be integrated into our scheme. https://t.co/qUVvPrnZc6 — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) June 21, 2019

It was the first meeting between Kejriwal and Modi since the BJP-led NDA stormed back to power following a resounding mandate in the Lok Sabha elections.

“Ayushman Bharat was briefly discussed. Informed Hon’ble PM that Delhi Govt’s Delhi Health scheme is much bigger and wider in scope. However, assured him to examine if Ayushman Bharat scheme cud also be integrated into our scheme (sic),” Kejriwal said in a series of tweets after the meeting.

Under the ‘Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojna, the government aims to provide health protection cover to 50 crore needy people. Under this scheme, around 26 lakh poor patients, so far, have availed treatment in hospitals.

Earlier this month, Kejriwal had said his government’s health scheme was “ten times bigger and comprehensive”.

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain had earlier said the AAP government would not implement the flagship central scheme.

Kejriwal said during the meeting, he also invited the prime minister to visit a ‘mohalla clinic’ and a government school being developed by the AAP dispensation.