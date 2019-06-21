Home Cities Delhi

Arvind Kejriwal meets PM Modi, invites him to visit Delhi's mohalla clinics and clinics

The Delhi CM assured the Prime Minister that he will will examine whether the Centre's Ayushman Bharat programme can be integrated with the Delhi government's health scheme.

Published: 21st June 2019 05:43 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd June 2019 11:15 AM   |  A+A-

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. (Photo | File, PTI)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Seeking to bury his differences with Narendra Modi and script a new chapter of bonhomie, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday met the Prime Minister and invited him to visit “mohalla clinics and schools” in Delhi.

Sending out a clear signal that his government is willing to engage with the Centre in matters of public welfare, he told reporters that his dispensation will examine whether the Ayushman Bharat programme could be integrated with the health scheme tailored by his regime.

Kejriwal, who had skipped the all-party meeting called by the prime minister two days back, also assured full cooperation of his government with the Centre.

It was the first meeting between Kejriwal and Modi since the BJP-led NDA stormed back to power following a resounding mandate in the Lok Sabha elections.

“Ayushman Bharat was briefly discussed. Informed Hon’ble PM that Delhi Govt’s Delhi Health scheme is much bigger and wider in scope. However, assured him to examine if Ayushman Bharat scheme cud also be integrated into our scheme (sic),” Kejriwal said in a series of tweets after the meeting.

Under the ‘Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojna, the government aims to provide health protection cover to 50 crore needy people. Under this scheme, around 26 lakh poor patients, so far, have availed treatment in hospitals.

ALSO READ | Doctors loot funds meant for poor in Ayushman scheme, probe on

Earlier this month, Kejriwal had said his government’s health scheme was “ten times bigger and comprehensive”.

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain had earlier said the AAP government would not implement the flagship central scheme.

Kejriwal said during the meeting, he also invited the prime minister to visit a ‘mohalla clinic’ and a government school being developed by the AAP dispensation.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Arvind Kejriwal PM Modi mohalla clinics Delhi schools Ayushman Bharat
Water Crisis
Where is our water, an anguished Chennai cries
The newly installed tank at a mosque on Basha Street Choolaimedu to tackle the water crisis while the water shortage increases in Chennai.(Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
Mosques dig deep to find donations to buy water in Chennai
For representational purposes. (Photo | Anirudh Kumar)
Long-term investment: Railways’ Tiruchy project a lesson in saving water
When crisis hits us hard, we have ‘jugaad’. A house at Thousand Lights | R.Satish Babu
Health, hygiene of kids at risk as heat, water crisis cripple Chennai schools

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
New-age Kabuliwalas: Afghan fans light up Southampton
Wonder La staff helping the riders stuck in a thrill ride which stopped midwat due to power cut. (Screengrab)
Amusement park adventure goes awry, four injured at Bengaluru's Wonderla
Gallery
Sri Lanka clinched a sensational 20-run win despite a stunning knock from Stokes | AP
Sri Lanka stun England despite Ben Stokes' heroics
Bengali actress and newly-elected MP Nusrat Jahan got married to her businessman beau Nikhil Jain in the picturesque Turkish town of Bodrum, on 19 June 2019. Check out pictures of the lovely bride on her big day! (Photos | Instagram/ Twitter)
Inside newly-elected MP and Bengali actress Nusrat Jahan's dream wedding in Turkey
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp