Delhi BJP MP Parvesh Verma writes to city police over ‘threat’ for raising mosque issue

West Delhi BJP MP Parvesh Verma on Thursday claimed that he has been threatened for raising the issue of construction of mosques on government lands and roadsides in the national capital.

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: West Delhi BJP MP Parvesh Verma on Thursday claimed that he has been threatened for raising the issue of construction of mosques on government lands and roadsides in the national capital.
In a letter to Delhi Police Commissioner Amulya Patnaik, Verma said he received a message on  popular micro-blogging site Twitter, threatening him with dire consequences, and urged him to look into the matter.

“I have been threatened with dire consequences if I continue to pursue the case, on my Twitter handle by Er. Shadab Chohan, National President Meemsena, and also spokesperson of RLD,” Verma wrote to the Police Commissioner.

The BJP MP said he had written a letter to Lt Governor Anil Baijal on June 17 regarding “mushrooming” of mosques on vacant government land, roads and secluded places and requested him to constitute a committee to conduct a survey. Verma has claimed that there were around 100 such mosques across the city, including 20 in his constituency, that were located on government land and roadsides causing problems of traffic and “inconvenience” to locals.

“I will soon meet Lt Governor and hand him evidence, including a list of mosques constructed on government land and roadsides,” he said.       

Son of saffron stalwart Sahib Singh Verma and one of the party’s leading young faces in the national capital, Parvesh trounced his nearest opponent by a record marging in the recently held Lok Sabha elections.

